SCDC Is Proud To Support The Clutch City Foundation By Donating Funds To Assist Underprivileged Communities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is excited to support the esteemed non-profit, Clutch City Foundation – the charitable arm of the Houston Rockets. SCDC channels its enthusiasm into purposeful involvement. This joint effort, bolstered by SCDC's generous contributions, pledges to elevate community centers, fostering vibrant environments where young people can thrive –“one basketball court at a time.”Clutch City Foundation stands as a cornerstone in the Houston community, deeply cherished by the beloved NBA team, the Houston Rockets, for its impactful work in revitalizing basketball courts and enhancing community centers. Their court renovation program specifically targets underserved youth, providing not just basketball opportunities, but also essential resources, technology, and programming for after-school activities. In their commitment to promoting an active and healthy lifestyle, Clutch City Foundation participated in the Houston Marathon in the Run For A Reason charitable program January 13th and January 14th aimed to raise $10,000 for their charitable endeavors.S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp is deeply honored to support the Clutch City Foundation in this impactful community initiative, aimed to reshape the path for underprivileged youth. Aligned with SCDC's mission of Suppling, Humanity with Achievements, Resources, and Education (S.H.A.R.E.), the support stands as a testament to the shared values both organizations hold dear. SCDC extends heartfelt gratitude to the Clutch City Foundation for the opportunity to collaborate on this New Year's endeavor, emphasizing the vital role of compassion, grit, and unity in nurturing a stronger community for Houston's youth.About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC)S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is a problem-solving production company via the vehicle of multi-family real estate. SCDC develops, builds, sells, and manages Class A luxury multifamily apartment buildings. The company offers superior profit margins for its investors, offers maximum value and quality to tenants, and contributes exceptional housing and jobs to the communities it serves. Through its unique win-win-win-win business model, SCDC has a transformative impact on lives and fosters positive changes within communities.S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp is headquartered in Houston. For more information, please visit

Rachel Kay

S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp

+1 281-863-9929

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other