TLC Worldwide Reveals How Experiential Rewards Have Driven Consumer Behavior For Three Decades

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- For 30 years, TLC Worldwide has been connecting people with experiences that match their passions. The uniqueness of their business model is doing this for a fraction of the real value, making it commercially viable for companies to offer free experiences to their audience as a reward for sales, engagement, and loyalty.TLC was born in London in 1991, to offer added-value as an alternative to price-discounting. For founders Nick True & Alec Johnson, it made no sense for companies to create value by spending millions on advertising and product development to then erode it through discounting- there had to be another way.The TLC System delivers key benefits for different stakeholders which include record sales results for clients (while building their brand), helping our partners drive trial, increase revenue, and build their reputation, and of course, consumers who receive generous rewards, personalized to their interests. Brands have entrusted the global teams from TLC Worldwide with their objectives for over three decades and include household names like Tommy Hilfiger, Samsung, Bayer, Mars, Unilever, Hertz, UFC, Coca-Cola, and Mastercard.By way of example, as Official Sponsors of the London Olympics, McDonald's was looking for a way to maximize their partnership with sports related content. TLC was able to deliver a FREE kid's sport lesson with every Happy Meal purchase to encourage children to get active and fuel their passions through sport.Today, TLC Worldwide is the largest rewards platform- driving customer acquisition, engagement, and loyalty. Operating from 14 hubs, the TLC Platform connects our clients' customers with a choice of over 1,000,000 experiences. Decades of proprietary behavioral data drives COSMOS Insights to ensure clients offer the right experience to each individual. Whether that's admission to a museum, a Broadway show, a trip to the Caribbean, or your local yoga studio at TLC, we know experiences make life more rewarding.In correlation with today's marketing trends, clients will benefit from the ongoing development of our tech and data- enabling full-service automation and deeper AI data-driven insights and analytics. With the cookie-era coming to an end, zero party data is even more invaluable. Our programs have assisted in generating robust customer profiles for our clients, data that was a serious pain-point for our clients before working with TLC.Don't just take our word for it, TLC Worldwide has been recognized globally by industry experts and have been award prestigious accolades that include Platinum at the Loyalty360 Awards, IPM Awards, The Queens Award for Enterprise, and Chief Marketer PRO awards.

