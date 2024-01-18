COLLEGE HUNKS HAULING JUNK AND MOVING® CO-FOUNDER FEATURED SPEAKER AT US CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Speaks to the strength and promise of the franchise model

TAMPA, FL, USA, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving ®, an award-winning company and industry leader in stress-free solutions for moving and junk-hauling needs, franchising expertise and prowess. In January, Co-Founder and Visionary Nick Friedman was chosen as a feature speaker for the 2024 US Chamber of Commerce's State of American Business event. While on the panel, Friedman spoke to the brand's core values and how franchising is a catalyst in achieving the American dream.Among College HUNKS' core tenets is the importance of investing in leaders and encouraging employee development.“We didn't want to just be a business, we wanted to be a platform,” said Nick Friedman.“One of our core values as a company is building leaders - we want you to leave our organization better as an individual, as a leader, as a professional and have a set of values that you can carry throughout the rest of your life.”Joining Friedman on the panel was John Bates, franchise owner of the Annapolis, MD HUNKS location. Having scaled the ranks from hourly team member to location ownership, Friedman credits Bates' journey as the pinnacle of what the company stands for.“John epitomizes the American dream - he saw an opportunity in our brand to pursue his dream,” Friedman continues.“We want to continue to attract business owners who want to be in business for themselves, not by themselves, which is a key differentiator of the franchise model.”Over the past three years, the brand has experienced record growth, surpassing their 200 franchise locations. In December 2023, Nick Friedman and Omar Soliman, College HUNKS Co-Founders and Visionaries, were named Entrepreneurs of the Year by the International Franchise Association. For more information about College HUNKS, visit or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.About College HUNKS Hauling Junk and MovingCollege HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving® was originally founded by two college buddies with a beat-up cargo van and now has more than 200 franchises providing full-service tech-enabled residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups, and labor services in the United States as well as Canada. H.U.N.K.S., which stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service, is a socially conscious, values-based organization and has a national partnership with U.S. Hunger, which strives to end childhood hunger. The brand was awarded the Community Hero award by U.S. Hunger in 2022. The company strives to become recognized as an iconic brand, renowned for its world-class company culture and service, while also providing a viable employment and franchise opportunity to pursue personal and professional fulfillment.For more information, visit .

