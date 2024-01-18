Ministry Withdraws Dairy Free Product Following Suspected Milk Traces

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health withdrew particular batches of the dairy-free Kiwigarden coconut yogurt drops product following suspected traces of milk.

"The Ministry of Public Health received a notification from the International Food Safety Authorities Network (INFOSAN) that there are suspected traces of milk in the Kiwigarden product," it stated.

The affected batches are 6237111 and 6237163, which expire on May 9 and June 9, 2025 respectively.



Over 1 million passengers used Doha Metro and Lusail Tram during AFC Asian Cup first round of group stage Amir patronizes graduation ceremony of 6th batch of Police College candidates

Read Also

"The notification clarified that the product is suspected of containing traces of milk which is an allergen, while the product label shows it is a dairy-free product," the Ministry stated.

The Ministry has taken necessary precautionary procedures and issued a circular to suppliers, supermarkets, and all relevant outlets in the country to immediately withdraw the product from markets.

It also directed inspectors to ensure that the sales points were free of the product as an additional precautionary measure.

The Ministry has also urged consumers who are allergic to milk to return the bought items under the mentioned batch numbers or expiry dates to the outlets.