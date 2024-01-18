INTERO DIGITAL MAKES STRATEGIC HIRES TO FUEL THE NEXT PHASE OF GROWTH

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Intero Digital Welcomes New Chief Revenue Officer, Chief Human Resources Officer, and Director of Artificial Intelligence Enablement

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Intero Digital is thrilled to welcome Ellen Corrigan, Mark Schell, and Scott Lowenstein to fuel its next phase of growth.

This power trifecta brings a wealth of experience that will propel Intero Digital forward to provide exceptional client service, leverage cutting-edge technology to fuel innovation, and lead the industry as a values-driven agency.

Ellen Corrigan, Chief Revenue Officer

Corrigan will be instrumental in upleveling Intero Digital's storytelling and how the agency talks about and delivers the value it brings to clients.

"Intero Digital is a fast-growing agency at a critical stage of growth," says Corrigan. "We're looking to create an agency that's indispensable to our clients. We want to break the traditional agency model and use human ingenuity and technology to deliver exceptional results and service. I love to act as a

growth catalyst. My passion for innovation combined with my understanding of how to solve agency challenges will help fuel Intero Digital's next stage of expansion."

Corrigan has over 15 years of experience leading sales and marketing teams, developing and executing growth strategies, and creating end-to-end digital experiences for global brands.

Prior to Intero Digital, Corrigan served as chief revenue officer, growth Americas at DEPT. Before that, she was chief revenue officer at 3Q Digital, where she transformed the client portfolio from startups to enterprise accounts including Intuit, Atlassian, and LinkedIn.

"I have a unique blend of sales and marketing experience mostly related to digital agencies, and I've worked with so many agencies that have scaled their growth," says Corrigan. "I'm looking forward to collaborating with the Intero Digital team to take the agency to the next level when it comes to the outward-facing brand and delivering great service for clients."

Mark Schell, Chief Human Resources Officer

Schell will frame the culture, vision, and heartbeat of Intero Digital. He will oversee the strategic direction of the people and talent function and revolutionize the HR practice.

Before Intero Digital, Schell worked at Merkle, where he served as the longtime head of HR for one of its acquired brands, HelloWorld. Schell has nearly 30 years of experience in HR at companies including Adecco, EDS, Entertainment Promotions, and Merkle.

At Merkle, Schell moved the HR team from the periphery to the center of the business, allowing HR to help develop business solutions. He was also instrumental in driving client satisfaction, outperforming all other Merkle business units for four consecutive quarters.

"I see human resources and talent as central to a company's success," says Schell. "Helping business leaders solve problems or optimize opportunities, while creating a rewarding employee experience, is our most interesting and impactful work. Engaging at the senior strategy level and then building strategies and solutions within human resources that support those overarching business imperatives is what interests me the most and where I have the greatest deal of passion and experience."

Scott Lowenstein, Director of Artificial Intelligence Enablement

Lowenstein will catapult Intero Digital's organizational and client growth with integrated AI and proprietary technology.

Lowenstein's background blends technology and digital marketing, including roles at PRATI, Gofire Inc., Creation Technologies, and Plexus Corp. As a product development manager and engineer who has experience with implementing AI tools and workflows, programming, and client engagement, Lowenstein will help Intero Digital enhance productivity, creativity, and client value.

"To be successful in a position like this one, it's necessary to understand the domain in which the business operates, and it's necessary to have a foundational and comprehensive understanding of the technology," says Lowenstein. "I'm looking forward to using my combined expertise in technology and digital marketing to help Intero Digital provide exceptional value to clients and lead the digital marketing industry."

Lowenstein will also optimize existing tools, including InteroBOT®, and propel Intero Digital toward a technology-enabled, client-centric future.

"This is a company that cares very much about the work it does, and it's also forward-looking and ready to adopt new technologies and techniques to continue to offer greater levels of service to clients," Lowenstein adds. "I want to do innovative work for this organization."

Intero Digital is a full-service digital marketing agency that helps businesses reach their most ambitious goals by leveraging integrated digital marketing solutions executed by top industry talent and enabled by cutting-edge technology.

If you would like more information about this topic, please email Ethan Vassar at [email protected] .

SOURCE Intero Digital