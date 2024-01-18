Total Scope, Inc. Announces Partnership With Gimmi® Instruments To Provide Medical Device Distribution In North America

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) UPPER CHICHESTER, Pa., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Total Scope, Inc. , a leading provider of surgical equipment repairs, announces its strategic partnership with Gimmi, a renowned developer of innovative medical instruments. This collaboration marks Total Scope's broadening of their services to become an authorized distributor of Gimmi's surgical instruments across North America.

German-based

Gimmi, renowned for their comprehensive range of medical devices, has established itself as a top-tier provider in the healthcare sector worldwide. Their products, manufactured from German surgical steel, are designed with the latest advancements at top-of-mind, catering to various medical disciplines such as endoscopy, laparoscopy, bariatric surgery, open surgery, and more. Gimmi's commitment to user-friendly, ergonomic, and hygienic design is evident in every product, which also boasts an outstanding price-to-performance ratio.

This collaboration highlights a key progression for Total Scope in its strategic goal to supply top-tier services and products to the medical device industry. Building upon its recent expansion into on-site repair services and its innovative

Endocarts , Total Scope is now positioned to offer a more comprehensive suite of solutions. This partnership will reinforce Total Scope's capacity to meet the evolving needs of the healthcare industry.

"We are excited to partner with

Gimmi and bring their exceptional range of medical devices to healthcare professionals across North America," said Ann Glavin, CEO of Total Scope. "Our collaboration is a testament to our commitment to providing the best in medical technology, and we believe that Gimmi's innovative products will make a significant impact in the American medical community."

Gimmi's products are developed in close cooperation with an extensive network of doctors and clinics. This ensures that every instrument is not only technically advanced but also meets the dynamic needs of today's medical practices.

Total Scope looks forward to a fruitful partnership with

Gimmi, aiming to revolutionize the healthcare industry by making top-notch medical devices more accessible to medical professionals throughout North America alongside their extensive surgical instrument repair services.

For more information about Total Scope and its range of services and

Gimmi instruments, visit totalscopeinc .

About Total Scope Inc.:

Total Scope, Inc. was founded in 1992 to address a glaring issue in the medical community: long turnaround times for endoscope and surgical camera repairs. With two locations in Upper Chichester, PA and Nashville, TN, Total Scope services a variety of facilities throughout the United States and abroad including hospitals, endoscopy centers, private physician offices, and ambulatory care centers. For more information about Total Scope, Inc., visit totalscopeinc.

About

Gimmi:

Gimmi® has been concentrating on the development and sale of medical products for more than 90 years. In addition to the outstanding quality of their products, they have always attached great importance to offering their customers and their patients the best possible solutions. For more information, visit gimmi .

Contact:

Total Scope Inc.

Total Scope Inc.

