Baby Food Market Size Worth USD 184.62 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global baby food market size was USD 97.31 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. An increase in the number of female professionals in the workforce, a rapid transition to convenience meals, growing rates of the infant population globally, and increasing innovation in baby items and packaging are some of the key factors driving market revenue growth.

An increasing innovation in baby items and packaging is also a major factor driving market revenue growth. The rising demand for vegan-based baby food products is one of the considerable developments in the infant food products industry. Vegan infant food is in high demand as more families switch to plant-based diets for moral or health-related reasons. Producers of baby food have been forced to produce creative vegan substitutes, enabling vegan parents to give their children the vital nutrients required for healthy growth and development due to this.

However, changing preferences of parents toward homemade food can restrain market revenue growth to some extent. There are several advantages to making baby food at home for a child's development and well-being. While preparing homemade baby food can take more time than opening a container from the supermarket, it is typically less expensive. The FDA has increased monitoring due to recent publications highlighting concerns about harmful heavy metals in commercial infant food. Studies also suggest that certain baby foods purchased from stores cannot live up to their claims of being high in vegetables, as they are frequently sweetened with fruit puree. Offering a range of flavors and textures is possible with homemade options, which is important for a baby's food preferences to develop and can help them become less fussy eaters in the future.

Segment Insights:

Product Type Insights:

On the basis of product type, the global baby food market is segmented into milk formula, prepared baby food, dried baby food, and other baby food.

The milk formula segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global baby food market in 2022. Demand for milk formula is driven by a variety of nutritional needs and obstacles associated with nursing mothers. Formula milk is a synthetic food designed to mimic the nutritional profile of breast milk. When mothers are unable to breastfeed due to a lack of milk supply or other reasons, it is frequently used as a substitute for their milk. There are many different types of formula milk available in the market. The most popular kind of formula milk is made from cow milk, which contains additional ingredients and proteins. Soy proteins are one of the constituents in soy-based formulas. For people who want to avoid dairy or who cannot handle the proteins in cow milk, this is an option. Organic materials are used to create the organic formula.

Category Insights:

On the basis of category, the global baby food market is segmented into organic and conventional.

The conventional segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global baby food market in 2022. Revenue growth of this segment is driven by advantages offered such as convenience and affordability of conventional baby food. Conventional farming methods are used to grow the ingredients used in conventional baby food, which may involve the use of hazardous chemicals such as artificial fertilizers, herbicides and pesticides. Babies can be exposed to chemical residues as a consequence of these methods. These methods can be used to grow or prepare the fruits, vegetables, cereals, meat, fish or dairy items used in conventional baby foods. Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) and artificial additives, which some studies have connected to potential health risks can be present in conventional baby food.

Regional Insights:

The market in Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share in the global baby food market in 2022. The revenue growth of the market in this region is driven by the rising need for baby food products that are healthy, nourishing and culturally relevant. For instance, on 26 December 2022, Mother Nurture launched with 12 Wholesome and Nutritious Baby Foods in India. Their baby food's basic ingredients are gathered from premium farms and factories worldwide, making it delectable, nutritious and free of preservatives.

The market in North America is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Supply chain resilience and addressing shortages drive market growth in North America. For instance, on 04 June 2022, Abbott Nutrition began producing baby formula at its Sturgis, Michigan facility in an effort to remedy a shortage that the country was experiencing. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the corporation once it fulfilled the prerequisites. The business will resume producing other specialized and metabolic formulas, as well as EleCare, a formula for kids who have trouble digesting other products. In addition, revenue growth of the market in this region is driven by high demand from parents for varied, organic, and plant-based toddler nutrition.

Scope of Research