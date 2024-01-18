Dividend 15 Split Corp. Monthly Dividend Declaration For Class A & Preferred Share

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $26.50 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $10.54 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $37.04.

Dividend 15 invests in a high quality portfolio of leading Canadian dividend-yielding stocks as follows: Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, CI Financial Corp., BCE Inc., Manulife Financial, Enbridge, Sun Life Financial, TELUS Corporation, Thomson Reuters Corporation, TransAlta Corporation, TC Energy Corporation.