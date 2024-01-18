Terrascend To Present At The FONDS PROFESSIONELL KONGRESS In Germany On January 25Th

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TerrAscend Corp. (“TerrAscend” or the“Company”) (TSX: TSND) (OTCQX: TSNDF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced that its executive management team will participate at the FONDS PROFESSIONELL KONGRESS being held on January 24-25, 2024 in Mannheim, Germany.



TerrAscend is attending the conference in association with CANSOUL, Europe's first cannabis equity fund and will be presenting at 10:30 a.m. Central European Time on Thursday, January 25th.

TerrAscend's executive management, including Jason Wild, Executive Chairman, Ziad Ghanem, Chief Executive Officer, and Keith Stauffer, Chief Financial Officer, will be available at the Company's booth (#201) throughout the conference. For more information, please visit the Kongress website or email the Company at ... .

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend is a leading TSX-listed cannabis company with interests across the North American cannabis sector, including vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Michigan and California through TerrAscend Growth Corp. and retail operations in Canada through TerrAscend Canada Inc. (“TerrAscend”). TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium, Gage and other dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in its core markets. TerrAscend's cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns or licenses several synergistic businesses and brands including Gage Cannabis, The Apothecarium, Cookies, Lemonnade, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Legend, State Flower, Wana, and Valhalla Confections. For more information visit .

About CANSOUL

CANSOUL is Europe's first hemp and cannabis equity fund. The CANSOUL fund – Hemp Equities Global (HANFEUS:LE) includes 30 companies from the USA, Canada, Australia and Israel while covering the global value chain of the hemp and cannabis industry. Nature-conscious and at the same time future-oriented, innovative and close to the traditional values of the hemp plant, CANSOUL is a bridge between the global markets of cannabis and hemp industry and the people who are passionate about the plant.

About FONDS PROFESSIONELL KONGRESS

FONDS PROFESSIONELL KONGRESS in Mannheim, Germany is the largest finance B2B event in Europe with over 3.000 professional and institutional investors. Over 200 institutional Exhibitors are scheduled to attend including: Black Rock, Vanguard, J.P. Morgan, Allianz, Deutsche Bank, AXA, and Generali.

For more information regarding TerrAscend:

Keith Stauffer

Chief Financial Officer

...

855-837-7295

Briana Chester

MATTIO Communications

424-465-4419

...