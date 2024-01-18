Prosearch To Share Discovery Innovations, Insights On Strengthening Data Culture At Legalweek 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Discovery experts from ProSearch will introduce new solutions for harnessing the power of AI and data science to better respond to litigation, regulatory, and privacy matters

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProSearch , a leading provider of comprehensive discovery and compliance solutions to corporate legal departments and law firms, announces the company's participation in Legalweek New York 2024 , being held January 29 to February 1 at the New York Hilton Midtown.



ProSearch thought leaders will share solutions for the most important data challenges lawyers and discovery professionals face in litigation, regulatory, privacy, and other legal matters. From Microsoft 365, chat, messaging, and privacy to virtual reality interactions, ProSearch tech-enabled discovery services help leading organizations extract business value from modern digital information. With ProSearch Review , a dedicated review team uses tailored, AI-enabled workflows to accelerate review, enhance accuracy, and minimize human touches by up to 60%.

ProSearch director of client services Matt Davidson will moderate a dynamic panel of leading voices in the CLE-eligible session“Creating a Strong Data Culture to Make Your Practice More Efficient” on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at 11:30 a.m. EST. The panel of experts includes:



Sadie Khodorkovsky, Managing Director, Global Head of Legal Discovery Management (LDM), JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jessie Torres, Chief Strategic Counsel, McDermott Will & Emery Sara Miro, Managing Attorney – Director Knowledge Management Solutions, Sullivan & Cromwell



During the conference, ProSearch is participating in multiple social and networking events for clients and partners, including co-sponsoring the Cowen Group's Thought Leadership Breakfast on January 30. ProSearch will also have meetings and learning sessions in its private suites, where company experts will share ProSearch solutions for tackling eDiscovery challenges related to AI-enabled review, collaborate data, Microsoft 365, and data privacy.

To schedule a meeting contact Brian Meegan, director of sales, at ... . For more information, visit the News and Events page of the ProSearch website.

About ProSearch

ProSearch is a leading provider of tech-enabled solutions to corporations and law firms. ProSearch's eDiscovery and AI-led review offerings allow clients to efficiently address their most challenging litigation, regulatory, privacy, and other legal matters. ProSearch's team of consultants, data scientists, linguists, project managers, and eDiscovery specialists collaborates with clients to execute their matter strategies and ensure on-target, on-budget, on-time delivery. ProSearch works with some of the largest companies in the Fortune 500 as a trusted partner that brings efficiency to the legal process and spend. To learn more visit ProSearch .

