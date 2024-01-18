Gainwell Technologies To Provide Immunization Services Support Through NASPO Valuepoint

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Participating states & public sector entities now have access to Gainwell's innovative technology solution

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainwell Technologies (Gainwell), a leading innovator in healthcare technology solutions, today announced that it has been approved for addition as a vendor authorized to supply immunization solutions by NASPO ValuePoint, the nationwide purchasing arm of the National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO). Gainwell's solutions were assessed against compliance with the terms, conditions, and requirements broadly applicable to all providers under NASPO's Cloud portfolio.



Immunizations and screenings reduce the occurrence of infectious, life-threatening diseases and drive effective public health programs to ensure populations get the preventive care they need. Gainwell's integrated Immunization solution provides a modern, secure and scalable system that helps state agencies ensure the accuracy of immunization data, comply with industry requirements and empower providers and health departments to make data-driven decisions.

NASPO ValuePoint provides the highest standard of excellence in public cooperative contracting. As a NASPO ValuePoint Cloud Solutions provider , Gainwell helps clients maximize their private cloud, public cloud and legacy infrastructure, as well as securely manage their hybrid environments through IaaS and PaaS. Gainwell also provides industry, business process, systems integration and technical delivery experience to maximize value from enterprise application portfolios through SaaS.

With Gainwell's innovative solutions, states can raise immunization rates, ensure equitable delivery and improve health outcomes. Backed by 28 years of immunization experience across 14 states, Gainwell manages 1.7 billion immunization records covering 163 million lives.

“Gainwell is proud to be added to NASPO ValuePoint,” said Tonya Philbrick-Labbe, Senior Product Manager, Immunization of Gainwell.“We deliver real-time immunization data at the point of care and throughout an individual's lifetime. We look forward to supporting states with their goals, and providing our powerful, collaborative and innovative services and solutions through this opportunity.”

To learn more, please click here or visit gainwelltechnologies .

About Gainwell Technologies

Gainwell Technologies is the leading provider of digital and cloud-enabled solutions vital to the administration and operations of health and human services programs. With more than 50 years of proven experience, Gainwell has a reputation for service excellence and unparalleled industry expertise. We offer clients scalable and flexible solutions for their most complex challenges. These capabilities make us a trusted partner for organizations seeking reliability, innovation and transformational outcomes. Learn more at gainwelltechnologies .

Gainwell Media Contact

Christina Vanecek, Gainwell Technologies, ...

About NASPO and NASPO ValuePoint

The National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) is a nonprofit association dedicated to advancing public procurement through leadership, excellence and integrity. It is made up of the directors of the central purchasing offices in each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia and the territories of the United States. NASPO is an organization that helps its members as public procurement leaders by promoting best practices, education, professional development, research and innovative procurement strategies. Learn more at naspo .

NASPO ValuePoint is the cooperative purchasing division of the National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO), facilitating cooperative public procurement solicitations using a Lead State Model. NASPO aggregates the demand of all 50 states, the District of Columbia, the US territories, their political subdivisions, and other eligible entities, spurring best value, innovation, and competition in the marketplace. NASPO ValuePoint delivers high-value, reliable, and competitively sourced cooperative contracts - offering public entities outstanding prices, favorable terms and conditions, and value-added services. Learn more at

NASPO and NASPO ValuePoint Media Contact

Daniel Kruger, NASPO ValuePoint, ...