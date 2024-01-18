Teladoc Health Highlights Progress In Advancing Care Access, Sustainability In New Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Industry leader releases fourth annual Corporate Social Responsibly (CSR) report

PURCHASE, NY, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in whole-person virtual care, today published its fourth annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report. The latest report highlights the organization's growing positive impact on communities around the globe-from expanding access to equitable care and advancing health equity, to further reducing packaging materials to support sustainability goals. It also follows a landmark year for the company, which surpassed 90 million members as of September 30, 2023.



“Our continued momentum and unsurpassed scale helped us make an even greater impact this year,” said Jason Gorevic, chief executive officer of Teladoc Health.“Our CSR work remains integral to our mission to empower all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives.”

Key highlights from this year's report include:



Expanding access to high-quality care , including for 1 million people who wouldn't have otherwise sought treatment.

Launching Enterprise Health Equity Data Set (EHEDS) to better understand who we serve and how well we are serving them.

Providing financial aid valued at $24 million to cover therapy costs for low-income individuals in 2023, through BetterHelp, Teladoc Health's direct-to-consumer mental health service.

Continuing to innovate our responsible use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) , with more than 60 AI models helping to strengthen and personalize our products and experiences.

Reducing the amount of foam packaging used to transport our digital scales by 80,000 gallons in 2023 .

Increasing our annual spend among minority, women and veteran-owned businesses to $50 million.

Delivering quality care at no-cost for communities impacted by hurricanes, wildfires and severe flooding through our disaster relief program. Donating technology to enable quality care in Ukraine, in partnership with the World Telehealth Initiative (WTI).

“From pioneering human-centered design and responsible AI, to investing in our supply chain and sustainability goals, we continue to embrace the opportunity and responsibility to care for our communities, our colleagues and our planet,” said Stephany Verstraete, chief marketing and engagement officer of Teladoc Health.“Our mission-focused work has never been more important.”

To view Teladoc Health's full report and learn more about the company's CSR efforts, click here .

About Teladoc Health



Teladoc Health empowers all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. As the world leader in whole-person virtual care, Teladoc Health uses proprietary health signals and personalized interactions to drive better health outcomes across the full continuum of care, at every stage in a person's health journey. Teladoc Health leverages more than two decades of expertise and data-driven insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit .

