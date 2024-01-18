Exp Luxury Solidifies Expansion Into New International Markets

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delivering unparalleled opportunities for agents in Portugal, Spain, France, Italy, Germany and Greece

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty, "the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planetTM" and a core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), is proud to announce the expansion of its luxury real estate program, eXp Luxury, into several vibrant international markets across Europe including Portugal, Spain, France, Italy, Germany and Greece. This strategic move further strengthens the company's global presence and underscores its commitment to delivering unparalleled excellence in global luxury real estate.



With this expansion, more eXp Luxury agents will have the opportunity to unlock a range of benefits designed to empower their growth, including



Exclusive partnerships that offer the opportunity to showcase exceptional listing campaigns

Highly customized design center that offers elevated brand aesthetics Learning events and networking opportunities that foster professional growth



“eXp Luxury's expansion into additional international territories comes at a time when the demand for high-end properties across the globe continues to grow,” said Michael Valdes, Chief Growth Officer at eXp Realty.“By combining cutting-edge technology and a deep understanding of the luxury market, eXp Luxury is poised to revolutionize the way real estate agents operate on a global scale. We are thrilled to bring this opportunity to more of our global agents and truly look forward to launching in the rest of our international markets in the coming months.”

eXp Luxury continues to build on its remarkable success by providing agents with unrivaled access to extraordinary investment opportunities on a global scale. This expansion comes on the heels of the program reaching several significant milestones last year including surpassing 1,000 eXp Luxury members across the U.S. and Canada, and welcoming Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa markets.

For more about the eXp Luxury program, visit expluxury .

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela® and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate company in the world with more than 89,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile, Poland and Dubai and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela, an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

For more information, visit .

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update them. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include changes in business or other market conditions; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Media Relations Contact:

eXp World Holdings, Inc.

...

Investor Relations Contact:

Denise Garcia

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at