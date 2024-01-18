Windsor Launches Curated Wedding Shop, Expanding Reach In The Bridal Fashion Space

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windsor Fashions LLC, the shopping destination for every occasion, has officially launched its 2024 Windsor Wedding Shop . The collection offers an assortment of head-to-toe outfits that can be styled throughout essential wedding events for brides , bridal parties and guests , empowering everyone to make an unforgettable entrance in stunning styles. In addition to styling options for the ceremony and reception , the Wedding Shop also showcases looks for all of the significant milestones leading up to the special day, including engagement photoshoots , bridal showers , bachelorette parties , rehearsal dinners , honeymoon , and more.



The 2024 Windsor Wedding Shop captures a stunning selection of looks for women to embrace their personal style, express their individuality and bring their ideal wedding vision to life through beautiful dresses, separates, jewelr , shoes and more. Designed for the most memorable day, dresses for the bride come in various shades of white, from classic ivory to modern diamond white, and in an array of flattering silhouettes and materials, such as intricate lacework, exquisite embroidery and feminine pearl accents. Whether looking for a sleek and modern silhouette or a grand ball gown, Windsor's bridal dresses promise to make women feel like the epitome of bridal beauty.

As Windsor strives to make fashion accessible to all, the brand's dedicated Wedding Shop allows women to easily plan and navigate the shopping process. For example, bridesmaids are able to browse by specific hues to find a dress that fits within a particular color palette or theme. Each dress in the collection is a unique blend of elegance, charm and personality, with over 300 bridesmaid dresses under $100 . Windsor invites bridal parties to embrace timeless beauty with blush and rose gold bridesmaid dress options, perfect for adding a soft, romantic touch to any wedding, while dresses with sequins and glitter bring a hint of glamor. From the engagement photoshoot to honeymoon outfits , women will find options to feel beautiful during these milestone events.

With over 500 dresses in the 2024 Windsor Wedding Shop , Windsor is the ultimate destination for making the bridal journey a seamless process at an accessible price point. All styles are now available to shop on WindsorStore and in stores.

For images and sample requests, please email ....

ABOUT WINDSOR FASHIONS LLC

Windsor is your one-stop shop for women's apparel and fashions to look and feel confident every day or at your next event, life milestone, or special occasion. This fashion destination never misses out on carrying the season's latest dress styles and women's clothing in the hottest trends like corset designs and cut-out details. Show off your unique style with Windsor's assortment of casual dresses in flattering details like open back to backless and strapless to off-the-shoulder sleeves and formal dresses in romantic chiffons, silky satins, and lively colors from blue, white, red, pink, and green. Every girl wants a glam look for Prom 2024, and Windsor carries head-to-toe formal and semi-formal looks, ranging from dresses and heels to jewelry sets, clutches, and hair accessories for picture-perfect style. The dedicated wedding shop covers each cherished event, from bachelorette outfits to bridesmaid dresses, if you're even looking to impress in wedding guest attire for the ceremony and beyond. Discover elegant gowns for formal parties, and unique birthday outfits when it's time to celebrate! Also, encounter the latest trends in clothing essentials like high-waist pants, midi skirts, and all your favorite jeans and denim styles . Keep your look fresh with versatile jumpsuits and rompers , chic heels , trendy sandals, and cute dusters guaranteed to get you noticed. Enjoy stylish finds from an updated assortment of women's workwear including blazers, skirts , and blouses to casual work-from-home outfits including joggers, women's tops , and bodysuits . Always stylish, Windsor has your hottest head-to-toe looks. Visit us in-store or online at WindsorStore .

Media Contact:

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at