Announcing The Fifth Season Of The Porsche Esports Sprint Challenge Canada

Toronto, ON, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche announces the fifth edition of its Porsche Esports Sprint Challenge Canada (PESCC) one-make series in 2024, and new for this year, the introduction of the Porsche Esports Carrera Cup Canada (PECCC). Both series will offer virtual racers the opportunity to compete on the Canadian national stage in digital Porsche Motorsport models on the iRacing platform. With the introduction of the higher competition level of the PECCC, Porsche is now able to offer current and future Canadian sim racers the ability to climb the virtual Porsche Motorsport ladder, starting from behind the wheel of the digital Porsche 718 GT4 Clubsport in the PESCC, then graduating into the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car in the PECCC.

Both the PECCC and PESCC will showcase fervent sim racers as they compete to win series championship prizes including getting behind the wheel of a real-life Porsche on track. The qualifying phase will occur February 12-24, 2024, with the first of eight races beginning in March.

This season will continue to see the involvement of Canadian Porsche Centres, each represented by a team of two drivers. Entrants will not only compete for the Drivers' Championship in their respective series, but also vie for the Constructor's Championship title on behalf of their Porsche Centre.

Notable Porsche partners will join the virtual series again. TAG Heuer logos will be visible during the race broadcasts as the Official Timing Partner, as well as on the front windscreen and rear spoiler of each virtual racecar. The PECCC champion will be outfitted with a TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 Porsche Edition watch, as will the PECCC series sim racer who wins the“Smooth Operator Award” for most positions gained over the course of the season. Bose branding will be visible on the side number plates of all virtual racecars, and competitors who finish the season in the top three placements of either series will receive the new premium Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds. LEGO will also join the series with the“LEGO Play Well Award” given to the sim racer with the most positions gained each race, awarded for both PECCC and PESCC races.

“Porsche Esports continues to bring the brand's one-make racing for enthusiasts of all ages to engage in motorsport in the digital realm," said John Cappella, President and CEO, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd.“Across the country, Porsche enthusiasts 15 years of age and older are now able to chase their racing dreams with the support of the brand's Canadian retail network. We are proud of every Porsche Centre competing this season, each bringing their collective passion and enthusiasm in their pursuit of the Constructor's Championship title."

Following the Time Trial phase, up to 23 entrants will be eligible to enter the field per series.

At the end of the eight-race schedule, points will be added to determine the final position in the standings and crown the winners for the 2024 Porsche Esports Carrera Cup Canada and the 2024 Porsche Esports Sprint Challenge Canada. The Drivers' Championship winner will receive the opportunity to extend their driving skills in real life at a Porsche Track Experience program.

Race schedule:

Time Trials: February 12-24, 2024

March 7: Race #1: Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, 8 PM ET

March 14: Race #2: Fuji Speedway, 8 PM ET

March 29: Race #3: Road America, 8 PM ET

April 4: Race #4: Red Bull Ring Grand Prix, 8 PM ET

April 18 Race #5: Circuit of the Americas, 8 PM ET

April 25 Race #6: Circuit de Spa Francorchamps, 8 PM ET

May 4: Race #7: Road America, 8 PM ET

May 22: Race #8: Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, 8 PM ET

About TAG Heuer:

TAG Heuer, founded in 1860 by Edouard Heuer in the Jura Mountains of Switzerland, is a luxury watch brand that is part of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE ("LVMH"), the world's leading luxury group. Based in La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland, and with four production sites, TAG Heuer has 1,860 employees and is active in 139 countries. The company is headed up by Frédéric Arnault, CEO of TAG Heuer.

For 163 years, TAG Heuer has demonstrated pure avant-garde watchmaking spirit and a commitment to innovation with revolutionary technologies that have included the oscillating pinion for mechanical stopwatches in 1887, the Mikrograph in 1916, the first automatic-winding chronograph movement – Calibre 11 – in 1969, and the first luxury smartwatch in 2015. Today, the brand's core collection consists of three iconic families designed by Jack Heuer – TAG Heuer Carrera, Monaco, and Autavia – and is rounded out with the contemporary TAG Heuer Link, Aquaracer, Formula 1, and Connected lines.

Embodying TAG Heuer's motto,“Don't Crack Under Pressure”, are prominent partnerships and brand ambassadors that express the brand's passion for action and high performance.

@TAGHeuer #TAGHeuerXPorsche

About iRacing:

The world leader in the online racing simulation and gaming market, iRacing was founded in 2004 by Dave Kaemmer and John Henry. Kaemmer was co-founder of Papyrus Design Group, developers of award-winning racing simulations including“Grand Prix Legends” and NASCAR 2003.” Henry is principal owner of the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool Football Club, as well as co-owner of NASCAR's Roush Fenway Racing. iRacing has developed dozens of formal partnerships in the motorsport industry to help create the most authentic racing simulation in the world.

About Bose:

Bose Corporation was founded in 1964 by Dr. Amar G. Bose, then a professor of electrical engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Today, the company is driven by its founding principles, investing in long-term research to develop new technologies with real customer benefits. Bose innovations have spanned decades and industries, creating and transforming categories in audio and beyond. Bose products for the home, in the car, on the go and in public spaces have become iconic, changing the way people listen to music. Bose Corporation is privately held. The company's spirit of invention, passion for excellence, and commitment to extraordinary experiences can be found around the world - everywhere Bose does business.

About LEGO:

The LEGO Group will also join the series with the“LEGO Play Well Award”, a LEGO brick version of the Porsche 963 race car from the LEGO Speed Champions collection, given to the sim racer with the most positions gained each race, awarded for both PECCC and PESCC races. At the end of the season, The LEGO Group will also provide the top three sim racers in each Driver's Championship a LEGO Porsche 911 from the LEGO ICONS collection.

About Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd.

Established in 2008, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) is the exclusive importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman, Taycan, Panamera, as well as Cayenne and Macan. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, since 2017, PCL employs a team of more than 70 in sales, aftersales, finance, marketing, retail development, and public relations. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience in keeping with the brand's more than 75-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. In 2019, a Parts Distribution Centre opened its doors in Mississauga to service the countrywide network of 21 Porsche Centres. PCL is the dedicated subsidiary of Porsche AG, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

