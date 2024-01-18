Fluence Named A Forbes 2024 Most Successful Mid-Cap Company

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ranked 37 of 100, Fluence is one of only a few cleantech companies named to the Forbes list

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluence Energy, Inc. (“Fluence”) (NASDAQ: FLNC), a leading global provider of energy storage products, services, and optimization software for renewables and storage, today announced that the company has been named a Forbes 2024 Most Successful Mid-Cap Company. Ranked 37 of 100, Fluence is one of only a few cleantech companies named to the Forbes annual list of America's Most Successful Mid-Cap Companies . The top 100 Forbes ranking is based on earnings growth, sales growth, return on equity, and total stock return for the last five years, with more of the ranking's weight given to the latest year's data.

“This recognition reiterates our position as a leading global provider of energy storage solutions and optimization software for renewables and storage. Our market advantage is fortified by offering our customers an ecosystem of solutions and key competitive differentiators. Among those differentiators are bankability, scale, supply chain security, and industry-leading safety,” said Fluence President and Chief Executive Officer Julian Nebreda.“Our strong performance in fiscal year 2023 serves as a solid foundation as we continue accelerating progress towards our mission of transforming the way we power our world.”

Forbes used data from FactSet to find the best performers and compile its annual list of America's Most Successful Mid-Cap Companies. The process included screening more than 3,000 companies with a market value between $2 billion and $10 billion - only considering companies that also had positive sales growth over the past 12 months and a share price of at least $5.

Fluence was also recently named the top global provider of battery-based energy storage systems based on market share of installed and planned projects, according to the 2023 Battery Energy Storage System Integrator Report published by S&P Global Commodity Insights. As an industry leader, Fluence recently surpassed 20 GWh of contracted and installed energy storage projects globally. The company has partnered with customers to deploy some of the world's largest and most complex energy storage systems. The global fleet of Fluence assets has nearly 3 million operating hours to date. Additionally, Fluence's cloud-based software products have a combined portfolio of more than 22.3 GW of assets contracted or under management globally.

