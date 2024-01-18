(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Live Streaming Pay-Per-View Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global live streaming pay-per-view market has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $1.4 billion in 2023 to $1.63 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6%. The growth observed in the historical period can be attributed to factors such as the proliferation of broadband internet, widespread penetration of smartphones and devices, the globalization of content, shifts in consumer preferences, and partnerships in sports and entertainment.

North America was the largest region in the live-streaming pay-per-view market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the live-streaming pay-per-view market report during the forecast period.

The live streaming pay-per-view market is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.09 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.4%. The anticipated growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the adoption of 5G technology, integration of virtual and augmented reality, diverse content offerings, collaborations with social media platforms, and improved personalization algorithms. Major trends expected in the forecast period include the integration of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR), global reach and accessibility, innovations in interactive features, partnerships and exclusive content, and monetization strategies tailored for niche content.

The live-streaming pay-per-view market is anticipated to experience growth, driven by the increasing adoption of e-learning. ProsperityForAll reported that the penetration rate of online learning platforms increased from 6.8% in 2020 to 9.9% in 2022, indicating a growing influence on the live-streaming pay-per-view market.

The expansion of internet penetration is expected to drive the growth of the live-streaming pay-per-view market. DataReportal revealed that 5.07 billion people worldwide, equivalent to 63.5% of the global population, use the internet. The connected population continues to grow, with an increase of over 170 million in the past 12 months, underscoring the influence of internet penetration on the live-streaming pay-per-view market.

Technological advancements emerge as a prominent trend in the live-streaming pay-per-view market. Major companies operating in this market are actively developing innovative technological solutions to fortify their positions. For example, in December 2021, In Demand, a US-based cable television services provider, introduced the Pay-Per-View Platform. This platform serves as a comprehensive hub for pay-per-view content, offering features to simplify event discovery and incorporating interactive elements such as live chat and polls. PPV is accessible on various devices, including computers, smartphones, tablets, and streaming devices.

Major players in the live-streaming pay-per-view market are strategically concentrating on the development of inventive solutions, notably video-streaming subscription services, to secure a competitive advantage. A video streaming subscription service is an online platform that grants users access to a collection of video content, including movies, TV shows, and documentaries, in exchange for a monthly fee. For instance, in October 2023, Veeps Inc., a US-based streaming service provider, introduced 'All Access.' This novel service offers fans unlimited entry to Veeps' live shows, on-demand content, and exclusive artist features. Veeps All Access encompasses an extensive library featuring exclusive live concerts, original music-related content, music films, and more, available for a subscription fee of $11.99 per month or an annual fee of $120. Beyond live concerts and on-demand content, Veeps All Access grants fans access to exclusive artist materials such as behind-the-scenes footage, interviews, and special events.

In January 2023, JW Player, a New York-based company specializing in video player software development, completed the acquisition of InPlayer for an undisclosed amount. This strategic move enhances JW Player's comprehensive video platform capabilities, streamlining the monetization process for broadcasters and other video-centric businesses with subscription models. The acquisition also enriches JW Player's offerings by providing valuable insights into audience behavior. InPlayer, a UK-based company, operates within the live streaming pay-per-view market, aligning with JW Player's focus on advancing its position in the industry.

