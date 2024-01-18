Oral Rehydration Salts Market Size Worth USD 98.37 Million In 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS) market size was USD 69.40 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Diarrheal diseases, whether caused by infections, foodborne illnesses, or other factors, often lead to excessive fluid loss, posing a substantial risk of dehydration which is a primary factor driving market revenue growth. For instance, according to World Health Organization, Diarrhea is the second largest cause of death in children under the age of five. Diarrhea kills approximately 525 000 children under the age of five each year and over 1.7 billion children suffer from diarrhea every year, globally which as a result is driving market revenue growth.

Rising prevalence of dehydration-related issues is another factor driving market revenue growth. Oral rehydration solutions are used to treat diarrheal dehydration, the constituent ratio in an ORS corresponds to what the body requires to recover from a diarrheal sickness. These are used to replenish the salts and water lost by the body as a result of dehydration induced by gastroenteritis, diarrhea, or vomiting hence driving market revenue growth.

However, overconsumption of ORS can lead to an imbalance of electrolytes, particularly sodium which is a key factor hindering market revenue growth. Excessive sodium intake can have adverse effects on health, such as high blood pressure and other cardiovascular issues. Moreover, the presence of alternative hydration products, such as sports drinks, electrolyte-enhanced beverages, and Do It Yourself (DIY) rehydration solutions, can divert consumer preferences away which is another factor hampering market revenue growth.

