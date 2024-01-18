LUCIDITY LIGHTS ACQUIRES ECOMMERCE ASSETS AND ALL IP OF KENROY HOME

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Boston-based Lucidity Lights, Inc. is excited to announce the acquisition of Kenroy Home's entire portfolio of ecommerce assets.

- John Goscha, Lucidity Lights Chairman and FounderBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Boston-based Lucidity Lights, Inc. is excited to announce a significant leap forward with the strategic acquisition of Kenroy Home 's entire portfolio of ecommerce assets. This milestone not only underscores Lucidity's unwavering commitment to elevating their ecommerce capabilities but also positions the company for substantial growth in the dynamic home decor market.With a rich history dating back to the 1950s, Kenroy Home has been a stalwart in Jacksonville, Florida. Renowned for their exceptional lamps and fixtures, Kenroy Home has diversified its offerings to encompass a comprehensive range of home decor solutions, showcasing over 70 years of innovation and excellence.Lucidity sees immense value in this acquisition, leveraging it to fortify its online presence and broaden their product portfolio with meticulously crafted offerings. The addition of Kenroy Home's assets not only enhances Lucidity's ecommerce capabilities but also empowers the company to deliver a diverse array of high-quality products to customers at mass-market prices. In addition to strengthening their ecommerce position, Kenroy Home is allowing Lucidity to move into new categories of lighting and accessories for the home. Lucidity is also actively working on new product designs to launch under the Kenroy brand later in 2024.Expressing his enthusiasm about the acquisition, Lucidity Lights Chairman and Founder John Goscha stated, "We are thrilled to kick off the new year with this strategic acquisition. These assets provide us with the opportunity to bring premium, well-designed products to our customers at an affordable price point."About the TransactionLucidity Lights, Inc. completed the acquisition of all ecommerce products, vendor accounts, designs, and intellectual property from Kenroy Home, solidifying the deal at the conclusion of the 2023 calendar year. This strategic move positions Lucidity Lights for continued success and innovation in the ever-evolving home decor market. Lucidity will be re-launching the Kenroy brand and select products in March 2024 through their ecommerce partners.ABOUT LUCIDITY LIGHTSLucidity Lights, Inc. (luciditylights ), is a manufacturer and distributor of trend and wellness lighting products. Lucidity products can be found under the trade names Brilli, Cresswell, Tensor, Catalina, and Alsy, as well as many private-label brands exclusive to its global retailers. Lucidity makes the world shine with leading-edge technology, trend-driven design, and innovative lighting products and fixtures. The company is committed to being the lighting supplier of choice through dedication to complete customer satisfaction. Established in 2012, Lucidity purchased select assets of the former Evolution Lighting in 2020 and has raised over $90 million of venture capital financing to date to fund research, development, and operations of innovative lighting technologies.MEDIA CONTACTTo request logos, photos, or interviews, members of the media may contact John Goscha.

