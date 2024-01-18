Rellevate Inc. Announces Partnership With City Of Cleveland Ohio To Assist At-Risk Youth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Working with the Cleveland Community Relations Board's Youth Diversion Program

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rellevate, Inc., a fintech company dedicated to empowering middle and lower-income Americans through leading-edge digital banking, payment, and disbursement services, has been selected through a competitive solicitation by the City of Cleveland, Ohio, to partner with the Youth Diversion Program to provide payment services to community service participants.“Rellevate is committed to programs that serve communities and their residents with empowering payment solutions,” said Stewart A. Stockdale, Rellevate Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO.“With the City of Cleveland, the ability to positively impact the lives of these young people with a payment mechanism as a part of the Youth Diversion Program reflects our commitment to financial inclusion and education. Empowering Americans to affordably access, move and use their money - anytime, anywhere.”The Youth Diversion Program is a joint effort between the City of Cleveland and Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court. The program's goal is to divert youth offenders who have committed non-violent, low-level offenses, from the official court process. The Youth Diversion Program addresses the youth's delinquent behaviors and resolves the matter in the community, while still holding the youth accountable for their actions.About Rellevate, Inc.Rellevate, Inc. is a digital fintech company dedicated to empowering middle and lower-income Americans through innovative digital banking and payment services that allow them to access, move and use their money – anytime. The company's suite of financial services, offered primarily via employers and the public sector, includes the Pay Any-Day Product, a Digital Account with a Visa Debit Card, Bill Pay, & Money Send, Rellevate PayCard, Disbursement Products, and also Gift and Incentive Cards. For more information on Rellevate and Rellevate's digital financial services, visit or contact Rellevate at ....

