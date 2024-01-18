Edit Media Consulting And Pinnacle Public Relations Agency Merge, Pinnacle Founder Adam Horlock Named COO

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Adam Horlock, COO, Edit Media

Edit Media Consulting and Pinnacle Public Relations Agency Sign Definitive Merger Agreement, Pinnacle Founder Adam Horlock Named Chief Operations Officer

- Adam Horlock, COO, Edit MediaMEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Memphis-based Edit Media Consulting and Jackson-based Pinnacle Public Relations Agency have entered into a definitive merger agreement, successfully merging Pinnacle Public Relations into Edit Media and forming a powerful agency with an extensive client portfolio of brands and organizations across the nation. Pinnacle Public Relations founder Adam Horlock now serves as Chief Operating Officer for Edit Media. Under Horlock's tenure, Pinnacle Public Relations experienced substantial growth since the agency's launch in September 2022, gaining clientele across the United States, including California, Oregon, Texas, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Florida.Pinnacle Public Relations assisted companies and organizations with national product and patent announcements, brand strategy, investment and venture capital campaigns, growth and hiring announcements, crisis and reputation management, brand positioning, and merger/acquisition announcements. Pinnacle's work has been featured in Entrepreneur, Yahoo! Finance, TechTimes, San Francisco Examiner, International Business Times, USA Today, and Franchise 500, among other media.“I am truly honored to be named COO of Edit Media and thrilled to add Pinnacle's capabilities and brand assets to Edit Media,” said incoming COO Adam Horlock.“To partner with trailblazing CEO Alexandra Shockey and work with such a strong, incredible team at Edit is an honor of a lifetime. I am also so thankful for the support of Pinnacle's current client base in this merger, as they will benefit from an expanded agency with additional capabilities in strategy, consulting, and public relations, including social media management, advertising, and web development.”“Adam brings a wealth of public relations experience to the table for our combined client base, and I am thrilled to add him to our leadership team,” Alexandra Shockey, Edit Media Consulting Founder and CEO said.“Our entire team is excited about the growth potential this merger enables, and we look forward to expanding our operations with Adam's guidance.”About Alexandra ShockeyAlexandra (“Alex”) Shockey founded Edit Media Consulting in early 2022 following nearly 10 years of experience at FedEx where she managed the Global Social Media and Media Relations teams. Since the agency's formation, she has grown the operation to serve clients across the US, with a primary focus of helping small- and medium-sized businesses succeed. Prior to FedEx, Shockey worked in digital communications at Pinnacle Airlines Corp. and in athletic media relations at the University of Mississippi. Her extensive storytelling experience has garnered national awards and recognition in the social media industry, with story coverage in outlets including Financial Times, Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Bloomberg, Forbes, Wired, and all major broadcast networks. Shockey has more than two decades of media experience in which she has led marketing campaigns from business launches to product launches to the global marketing initiatives. She holds a bachelor's degree in journalism and public relations from the University of Mississippi and a master's in journalism and strategic media from the University of Memphis. She lives in Germantown, Tenn., with her husband, Casey, and their three sons.About Adam HorlockAdam Horlock has over 15 years of experience in media relations and operational leadership. Horlock began his first role in media serving as a media liaison for the University of Mississippi-Oxford between the Obama and McCain presidential campaigns for the first Presidential Debate. Horlock has served in management and executive capacities, opening new offices for both the commercial foodservice and coworking office space industries. Additionally, Horlock has worked with FOX and Gordon Ramsay Productions and has multiple national television appearances with Ramsay on FOX and Ramsay's series“24 Hours to Hell and Back”. Horlock has also worked with Food Network and celebrity chef Robert Irvine in the“Kitchen Impossible” series. In 2021, Horlock was named a contributing writer for Entrepreneur Magazine and is featured in national media such as USA Today, Yahoo! Finance, San Francisco Examiner, and TechTimes. Horlock launched Pinnacle Public Relations in 2022. In 2023, Horlock co-founded and launched the Bourbon and Business Podcast©, available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, and multiple additional platforms. Horlock is also writing his first book, "The Lies Brands Tell Themselves, and the Truths That Set Them Free©". Horlock received his Bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of Mississippi-Oxford. He lives in Jackson, Miss with his wife, Dr. Katherine Horlock.

Alexandra Shockey

Edit Media

+1 901-574-4466

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram