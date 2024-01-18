Morae Spotlights Legal Industry Expertise With Latest Promotions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Morae announces two new Managing Directors and five new Senior Directors to augment the company's best-in-class teams within the legal industry.

- Shahzad Bashir, Chairman and CEO, MoraeHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Morae Global Corporation, the global leader in digital and business solutions for a constantly changing legal industry, today announced the expansion of the company's leadership team and market expertise with the recent promotions of two new Managing Directors and five new Senior Directors. These promotions augment the company's best-in-class expert consulting and service delivery teams within the legal industry. Their focus will be on assisting corporate legal and law firm clients worldwide with tailored, technology-enabled solutions delivered with the utmost attention and focus on client experience.“We are thrilled to announce these latest promotions to our senior team,” said Shahzad Bashir, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Morae.“These individuals have demonstrated Morae's cultural values of excellence and client dedication throughout their tenure. Their expertise and commitment to driving results have been instrumental to our success thus far. I congratulate them on their well-deserved promotions and look forward to their continuing success ahead. Together, with our recent acquisition of Exigent, we are well positioned to drive Morae's continued success with the market's best-in-class solutions for our clients in 2024 and beyond.”Ann Marie Kartsounes, Chief People Officer at Morae, added,“We are committed to cultivating an environment where our people can thrive. These promotions are a way to recognize outstanding contributions while empowering our team with new opportunities to grow and expand their careers. I'm excited to see this senior team's future impact on our people, our clients and the company's growth.”The latest promotions to Morae's talented and experienced senior team include:Kenzo Tsushima (Managing Director) has over ten years of experience in engineering and managing engagements, focusing on harmonizing people, processes, and technology into unparalleled service delivery for corporate legal departments. Based in Atlanta, Kenzo helps clients around the globe to leverage the right talent, optimize their processes, implement quality controls, and utilize technology effectively to achieve their business objectives.Zachary Kailer (Managing Director) has over ten years of experience in financial leadership roles at professional services firms and SAAS technology providers. Based in Chicago, Zach oversees accounting operations and supports business leaders and stakeholders worldwide with smart strategies aligned with the company's long-term financial health and growth goals.Karthika Kabbinahitlu (Senior Director) has over 15 years of experience in eDiscovery and Data management. Based in London, Karthika is responsible for custom solutions and data operations in the EMEA region, focusing on creativity and problem-solving, collaboration and innovation, and ultimately helping clients meet their obligations and goals.Tim Hudson (Senior Director) has over 20 years of experience delivering complex digital transformation projects for legal, financial and professional service firms, including addressing challenging global migration and security requirements. Based in London, Tim is passionate about ensuring implementations are fit for purpose and in empowering clients to adopt and leverage technology successfully.Stanley Gee (Senior Director) has over 20 years of experience in consulting on digital transformation initiatives for international law firms. Based in London, Stan has led global implementations that demanded a blend of remote and on-site involvement across five continents. He has a diverse background too that encompasses roles as a consultant and developer, both within and outside the legal sector.Kerrilyn Flores (Senior Director) has over 10 years of experience in talent development, human resources, and recruitment. Based in Houston, Kerrilyn is responsible for partnering with stakeholders across the global business to implement best-in-class people practices that attract, engage, and retain the best talent in the legal industry.Eric Feistel (Senior Director) has over 20 years of experience in marketing leadership roles in legal and technology, including product and marketing strategy, branding and execution. Based in Austin, Eric's most recent achievement at Morae included leading the team to win three brand recognition awards, notably with Gold at the prestigious 2023 Drum Awards for Marketing .Morae was also recently named a Best and Brightest Company to Work For by the National Association for Business Resources, placing Morae among the top 15 percent of employers out of nearly 3000 nominations received from across the United States.Learn more about great legal, compliance, and technology career opportunities at Morae by visiting moraeglobal/careers .About Morae Global CorporationMorae Global Corporation is trusted around the world for the delivery of digital and business solutions for a constantly changing legal industry. Founded in 2015, Morae has earned wide respect for the expertise and experience of our legal consulting, technology, and operations professionals, many of whom have in-house legal, law firm, or other relevant industry experience. We strive to make a difference every day for our law firm and legal department clients by collaborating closely with them to develop strategy, implement meaningful change, and achieve the business objectives they care about most. This includes offering clients the right people and technology they need to efficiently meet their contracts, discovery, information, and resourcing goals.

