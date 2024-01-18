Levett Kwong, Formerly Of Google And AWS, To Lead AI Programs At Tapclicks

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES , January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TapClicks , the leading provider of Smart Marketing Cloud solutions, including automated data warehousing, reporting intelligence, and marketing workflow management for media companies, digital marketing agencies, and brands, today announced that Levett Kwong has joined TapClicks as VP of Data Science and Analytics.

Levett will continue to evolve TapClicks' omni-channel marketing intelligence platform, with a focus on using artificial intelligence to reveal insights that may otherwise remain hidden through traditional analysis. Previously, he held positions at Amazon Web Services (AWS), PlayStation and Google. His experience spans strategy, operations, marketing, analytics, business Intelligence, data science and visualization. Kwong received a Data Science Program degree from the University of California, Berkeley, Haas School of Business.

“We are excited to have Levett as VP of Data Science and Analytics, where his technical vision and ability to lead team execution will drive our analytics and AI strategies,” said Chel Heler, Executive General Manager at TapClicks.“His experience at AWS and Google is an invaluable asset.”

“TapClicks is a real leader in marketing and order fulfillment solutions,” Kwong said.“This is an amazing opportunity for me to help create truly game-changing technology solutions by applying state-of-the-art AI and analytics algorithms to TapClicks' already-innovative products.”

About TapClicks:

TapClicks, Inc. is the leading provider of unified marketing operations, analytics, reporting, data acquisition and management solutions for digital marketing. For more information, visit .

TapClicks Marketing

TapClicks

+1 408-725-2942

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube