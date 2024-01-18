Kokomo24/7® And Sonarcloud Partner To Enhance Communication

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Kokomo's platform and SonarCloud's announcement suite provide an enterprise-grade communication solution to leading school districts

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With more schools seeking improved communications processes to better communicate with their communities, Kokomo24/7® announced today that it will partner with SonarCloud, a modern innovator in school announcement solutions.Managing operations efficiently and keeping students safe are two key priorities of today's education leaders. Kokomo24/7® and SonarCloud are working together to give leaders the tools they need to address these priorities.Kokomo24/7® develops an agile, cloud-based platform that helps leading districts manage health, safety and operations. SonarCloud's technology transforms the school environment by providing an announcement system with student safety and wellness at the center.SonarCloud revolutionizes schools' soundscapes by rethinking non-emergency school communications. SonarCloud is a communication tool that ensures crystal clear announcements – from daily notices to critical alerts – are delivered with clarity and precision. SonarCloud's public address system includes bell tones that are backed by research to decrease stress and shock and promote calm and focus.SonarCloud is a pioneer in educational wellness and this partnership is a reinforcement of SonarCloud's focus on providing innovative solutions to leading school districts.Kokomo24/7® has always prioritized helping communities communicate. This partnership is a reinforcement of that commitment and an important step forward in the development of Kokomo's health, safety, and operations platform. The addition of SonarCloud's offerings being intrinsically available within Kokomo's Safety Cloud makes it easier for users to benefit from the complete, extensive platform that Kokomo has.Kokomo's suite of communications solutions allows organizations to send personalized email, text, and voice messages before, during, and after an emergency, keeping communities safe and informed during a crisis. Automated notifications can decrease response times, transforming safety strategies and making a difference in the real world.Daniel Lee, founder of Kokomo24/7®, said,“I'm proud that the Kokomo24/7® platform has leading communication capabilities. Partnerships like these expand our capabilities and benefit current and future users.”By collaborating with industry partners to improve its communications suite, Kokomo24/7® continues to ensure its software platform can meet the unique needs that enterprises face.More information about Kokomo24/7® can be found at .About Kokomo24/7®: Kokomo24/7® is a leader in compliance and risk management solutions for all things health and safety and was founded in 2018. Our mission is to deliver highly effective, easy-to-use, and trusted compliance and safety solutions that bridge the gap between public safety and technology. We proudly serve schools, workplaces, and communities, by helping implement their health, safety, and wellness initiatives.

