Hiland Dairy Announces Collaboration With Popular Culinary Creator Steven Brooks

Chef Brooks will collaborate with Hiland Dairy to create exclusive recipes.

Hiland Cottage Cheese Frittata by Chef Brooks

Hiland Protein-Boosted Egg Muffins by Chef Brooks

The Arkansas-based chef will be creating and demonstrating delicious recipes that include Hiland Dairy Products

SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hiland Dairy is pleased to announce its collaboration with Arkansas-based chef Steven Brooks. Chef Brooks will use his culinary skills to create exclusive recipes for Hiland's website and social media. Brooks will create and demonstrate two video recipes each month. The recipes can be found on Hiland Dairy's website or .Hiland Dairy collaborates with many food influencers and sees it as an effective marketing strategy to reach wider audiences and increase their brand visibility, as well as a fun way to provide engaging content that helps build sales of featured products. Chef Brooks is a trusted area chef who will bring a new style to Hiland's recipe bank. His recipes will appear on Hiland's website and social media in mid-January. The Chef's first recipes in the collaboration include a cottage cheese frittata and protein-boosted egg muffins."We love that Chef Brooks is a big fan of Hiland Dairy products and incorporates them into his recipes, making this a natural partnership," stated Hiland's marketing manager, Sarah Carey. "Our consumers appreciate having access to delicious recipes they can easily prepare at home.”Chef Brooks appears regularly on KNWA & Fox 24“About the Dish,” and shows can be found on Chef Brooks TV .###About Hiland Dairy FoodsA leading farmer-owned dairy foods company, Hiland Dairy is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri. Their widely loved products include milk, dips, cottage cheese, flavored milk, sour cream, yogurt, ice cream, butter, cheese, and eggnog. In addition, Hiland Dairy has expanded beyond dairy and produces and distributes various other beverages, such as Red Diamond Tea, lemonade, and fresh juices.Hiland employs 4,000 throughout Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. Hiland's milk comes from our farmers-owners just miles from their processing plants, where our milk goes from the farm to the shelves within 48 hours. Learn more at .About Chef BrooksThe drummer-turned-chef started his career in 1991 after he found himself hungry trying to make it playing in a full-time rock and roll band in Birmingham, Alabama. After meeting a local market chef and sharing his passion and love of cooking that his entire family shared, he was hired and given the perfect learning environment as the gourmet market's chef.After spending the next few years in all areas of the operation and working with some of the best young sous-chefs the area had to offer, he facilitated the opening of additional gourmet markets throughout the southeast. In 2000, a major venue in Northwest Arkansas brought Chef Brooks to the area, where he quickly became a local favorite and eventually opened a local restaurant. Brooks has gained local recognition in television appearances, particularly Cook with Brooks on Arkansas PBS and his YouTube Channel, Chef Brooks TV. Brooks has appeared nationally as a special guest on Beat Bobby Flay on The Food Network. He also stays busy with Chef Brooks Catering in Fayetteville.Media Contact;

Kathy Broniecki

Hiland Dairy

