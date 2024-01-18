Northeast Business Group On Health Appoints Kim Thiboldeaux As Chief Executive Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) We are extremely fortunate to have someone with Kim's background lead our organization” - Sandi Stein, Chair of NEBGH's Board of DirectorsNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Northeast Business Group on Health (NEBGH), a New York-based employer-led coalition of healthcare stakeholders, today announced the appointment of Kim Thiboldeaux as Chief Executive Officer. Thiboldeaux succeeds Candice Sherman, who is retiring. The appointment is effective February 1, 2024.



“We are extremely fortunate to have someone with Kim's background lead our organization,” said Sandi Stein, Chair of NEBGH's Board of Directors.“Her deep health care experience in both the corporate and non-profit sectors makes her the ideal candidate to support our mission and values. All of us look forward to Kim's leadership and contributions to our organization and members.”



Prior to joining NEBGH, Thiboldeaux served as President and CEO of KDT Alliances, a health care consulting firm specializing in non-profit management, patient engagement and the patient experience, communications and health equity. She also served as CEO of the Cancer Support Community (CSC) for 20 years, a Washington, DC-based international non-profit organization that provides support, education and navigation for people affected by cancer. During her tenure at CSC, Kim grew the organization fivefold and executed two successful mergers. Thiboldeaux also held various health care positions at Hoffman-LaRoche and Washington, DC law firms. She earned a bachelor's degree in communications from American University.



“It is an incredible honor to have the opportunity to lead NEBGH as we continue to serve employers and other health care industry stakeholders,” said Thiboldeaux.“I look forward to working with the organization and its members as we all strive to provide high quality, affordable health care to employees and families.”



"On behalf of the Board, I also want to thank Candice for her outstanding leadership over the past 10 years,” said Stein.“During her tenure, Candice has spearheaded important initiatives to help our members deliver world-class solutions to many of the complex health care benefit issues they are facing. We wish her all the best in her future endeavors.”



About NEBGH



NEBGH is an employer-led, multi-stakeholder coalition that empowers members to drive excellence in health and achieve the highest value in healthcare delivery and the consumer experience. NEBGH employer/purchaser members cover 8 million lives in the U.S. and 12 million globally.

Ed Emerman

Eagle Public Relations

+1 609-240-2766

...