Onsite Launches Geothermal HVAC-As-A-Service With Up To 45% Energy Savings

Onsite Utility Services Capital launches Geothermal-as-a-Service to remove the CapEx and Debt barrier.

DELAVAN, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- OUS Capital ( ) The largest solar thermal storage battery and collector is the earth. In fact, 5 feet below the ground the temperature stays consistently the same throughout the year. The 55-degree temperature in the Midwest allows a geothermal heat pump either capture the heat energy and concentrate it for heating or uses the ground to absorb heat when it is in air conditioning mode. Geothermal HVAC equipment including the installation and complete system qualifies for the 30% ITC in addition to the 10% bonus for domestic content under the Inflation Reduction Act.Fritz Kreiss (CEO) commented“Geothermal has been hampered by the large capital outlay for the system including the drilling the wells for the thermal energy transfer to the earth. The wells are a high value infrastructure asset with an expected 50-year life span. The large upfront capital means most businesses instead choose less efficient systems. But by utilizing our Carbon Reduction and Energy Savings-as-a-service platform, the client takes on Zero debt nor utilizes any of its capital for achieving energy and carbon saving goals. Onsite's Energy Infrastructure Fund provides all the capital for the upgrade and simply charges a monthly fee for heating and cooling. Maintenance and service is also included in the monthly fee. By removing the CapEx barrier means more businesses can achieve their carbon and energy saving goals while retaining their capital for the company to grow and expand.”Fritz Kreiss added,” With Geothermal-as-a-Service, the customer starts saving immediately while putting cash back in their budget every month as well as reducing their carbon footprint. Energy-as-a-Service is just like the electric utility model. The utility supplies the capital to build the power plant, operate and maintain the system and simply charge a monthly service fee. Onsite does the same only we do it at your site. Owning HVAC is not the business you are in. What a client wants are BTUs for heating and cooling which is what we can provide more efficiently than outdated systems and technologies.”Onsite works nationwide through its Energy Service Contractor Network.About Onsite Utility Services CapitalSince 1993, Onsite Utility Services Capital has been dedicated to unlocking the power of energy efficiency and carbon reduction for organizations nationwide with zero debt or capital from the client. Through their innovative Energy Savings-as-a-service solutions, they have a long track record of lowering energy and carbon consumption, reducing energy spend along with increasing profits for their clients all across America and Mexico. They can be reached at ....

