Handover Of PF Duties, Positions And Responsibilities; Pensosbud And PF, Protocons Of The Indonesian Embassy In Khartoum

​Starting activities in early 2024, on Monday (15/1) the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum carried out the handover of PF duties, positions and responsibilities. Pensosbud and PF. Protkons from Mr. Bambang Prihartadi, Minister Counselor, to Mr. Kukuh Pribadi, Secretary III.

Indonesian Ambassador Sunarko hopes that Mr. Kukuh's joining the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum's work team will bring new enthusiasm and nuances, as well as improve the performance of the Social and Cultural Affairs and Protkons functions.

On this occasion, Mr. Kukuh expressed his appreciation for the warm welcome given by the Indonesian Ambassador Sunarko and all staff, and was committed to doing his best to support the work program of the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum.

