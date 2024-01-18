(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

​KUAI of the Indonesian Embassy in Tripoli, Dede Rifai and Director of Oil and Gas Program Development, Indonesian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Mustafid Gunawan had a meeting with the Libyan Minister of Oil and Gas, Mohamed Oun on the sidelines of the Libya Energy and Economic Summit in Tripoli, Libya on January 14 2024

The meeting discussed developments, offers and proposals for Indonesia-Libya cooperation in the energy, oil and gas sectors.

It is hoped that this meeting and a delegation from the Indonesian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources at the Libya Energy and Economic Summit will further increase Indonesia's cooperation in various fields, especially the economic, energy, oil and gas sectors.

