Jim Carrey Celebrates 62Nd B'day With Adam Sandler, David Spade

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Jan 18 (IANS) Hollywood star Jim Carrey celebrated another trip around the sun.

Recently, actor-comedian offered a glimpse into Carrey's 62nd birthday celebrations in a photo shared on Instagram, which showed 'The Truman Show' star smiling alongside David Spade, 59, and Adam Sandler at a dinner.

“Happy birthday to Jim Carrey who has made me laugh on and off the field so many times," the actor and comedian, 59, captioned the image, reports People magazine.

He further mentioned, "Such a cool dude. I rarely bust out the cake emoji but I will today”.

“Too much talent for one room!” wrote actor Rob Lowe in the comments section.

Meanwhile, fellow comedian Jeff Ross also shared a series of snaps from the festivities on Instagram and revealed that there were plenty more famous faces there to celebrate Carrey.

Along with Spade, Sandler and Ross, the bash included Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Green, Howie Mandel, Craig Robinson, Ben Schwartz, Cary Elwes and Paul Vincent.

“The Laugh Supper. Happy birthday Jim Carrey. We love you”, Ross, 58, captioned the carousel.

As per People, in the first photo, the group could be seen pulling faces and laughing as they posed at a dinner table around Carrey, while the second photo showed the 'Sonic The Hedgehog' actor posing for a picture with a bagpipes player.

“Insane group,” noted DJ Diplo in the comments section.

--IANS

aa/prw