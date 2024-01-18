Norway Allocates Over $190M For Production Of Ammunition, Including For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Norwegian government has allocated NOK 2 billion (over USD 190 million) to increase the production capacity in the Norwegian defence industry, mainly for artillery ammunition, including for the needs of Ukraine.

That's according to the Norwegian government's website , Ukrinform reports.

“The war in Ukraine leads to a spur in demand for ammunition. The government will increase the financial support for the Norwegian defence industry in order to ramp-up ammunition production. One billion NOK will be allocated to specific projects at Nammo, and another One billion NOK will be provided to other projects within the Norwegian defence industry,” said Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre.

It is noted that the government has previously set aside around one billion kroner to increase Norwegian production capacity through co-financing of so-called ASAP projects. The total production support is three billion Norwegian kroner.

“Enhancing the capacity in the defence industry is important, both for Ukraine and for our own security. We are now contributing to a significant increase in production capacity at Nammo to meet the needs of Norway, allies, and Ukraine,” said Minister of Defence Bjørn Arild Gram.

In addition, in the past year, the Norwegian government has placed several substantial contracts to the ammunition manufacturer Nammo, including the largest contract in the company's history. Norway is also participating in a Nordic ammunition project.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Swedish government signed an agreement with ammunition manufacturer Nammo to increase the production capacity of artillery shells and strengthen supply chains.