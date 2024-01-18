Russians Drop Six Areal Bombs On Orikhiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops dropped six areal bombs on the town of Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region.

Yuriy Malashko, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Around 13:15, Russian terrorists conducted 6 airstrikes on the unbreakable town of Orikhiv. The enemy bombs hit non-residential buildings and a multi-storey building. The entire section was destroyed," he wrote.

The region's governor posted photos from the scene. The footage shows that only construction debris remained from the building.

Enemy conducted 179 attacks on cities and villages ofregion over last day

Currently, specialists are examining the sites of impact. No casualties have been reported so far.

As reported, over the past day, Russian troops launched 179 strikes on 25 towns and villages in the Zaporizhzhia region.