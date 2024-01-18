Kuleba Discusses Russia's Frozen Assets, EU Accession Timeline With His Austrian Counterpart

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Austria Dmytro Kuleba and Alexander Schallenberg discussed the use of Russia's frozen assets to help Ukraine and EU accession timeline for the first half of 2024.

“I met with my Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg in Davos to discuss the use [of] frozen Russian assets to assist Ukraine and Ukraine's EU accession timeline for the first half of 2024. We agreed that both goals are a priority and coordinated joint steps to advance them,” Dmytro Kuleba posted on the social platform X following the meeting in Davos, Ukrinform reports.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the Swiss city of Davos hosts the World Economic Forum on January 15-19.