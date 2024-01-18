TABIB Announces Increase In Respiratory Disease

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nigar Hasanova Read more
There is an increase in respiratory tract infections due to the
cooling of the weather in the autumn-winter season, Azernews reports, citing TABIB.
It was noted that in recent days, complaints of respiratory
infections accompanied by symptoms of throat irritation, sore
throat, low temperature, pain in the joints, and stuffy nose have
increased.
"Some patients even lose the sense of smell and taste. Patients
are alarmed, thinking that this is one of the new variants of the
COVID-19 virus, but there is no reason for this. Some respiratory
tract infections (influenza, acute respiratory diseases, etc.)
complaints of loss of sense of taste can be observed. An increase
in the number of visits to the doctor with the complaints we have
listed regarding the season, as usual, is expected.
Since the beginning of the autumn-winter season, TABIB has
repeatedly appealed to the population regarding the increase in
respiratory infections, advised them to follow respiratory hygiene
rules, flu vaccines have been administered and continue to be
administered," TABIB added.
