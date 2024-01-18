               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

TABIB Announces Increase In Respiratory Disease


1/18/2024 9:12:15 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Nigar Hasanova Read more

There is an increase in respiratory tract infections due to the cooling of the weather in the autumn-winter season, Azernews reports, citing TABIB.

It was noted that in recent days, complaints of respiratory infections accompanied by symptoms of throat irritation, sore throat, low temperature, pain in the joints, and stuffy nose have increased.

"Some patients even lose the sense of smell and taste. Patients are alarmed, thinking that this is one of the new variants of the COVID-19 virus, but there is no reason for this. Some respiratory tract infections (influenza, acute respiratory diseases, etc.) complaints of loss of sense of taste can be observed. An increase in the number of visits to the doctor with the complaints we have listed regarding the season, as usual, is expected.

Since the beginning of the autumn-winter season, TABIB has repeatedly appealed to the population regarding the increase in respiratory infections, advised them to follow respiratory hygiene rules, flu vaccines have been administered and continue to be administered," TABIB added.

MENAFN18012024000195011045ID1107738601

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search