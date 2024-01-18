Protest Rally In Warsaw Over Publication Spreading False Information About Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Peaceful action of the Azerbaijani community was held in front
of the office of "Politika" media company located in the Polish
capital Warsaw, Azernews reports.
The State Committee for Work with Diaspora reported that the
sanctioned action, organized by the Council of Azerbaijanis in
Poland, was held against the publication of provocative and
slanderous articles by the reporter of "Politika" magazine
Konstantin Gebert about the Second Garabagh War and the historical
victory of Azerbaijan.
Speaking at the rally, Diaspora activists Shamo Gubadov and
Tuncay Novruzzade sharply condemned the dissemination of fake news
influenced by the Armenian Diaspora in "Politika" magazine. They
called on the staff of this publication to accurately check facts,
honestly cover the truth about Azerbaijan, and follow such
principles of journalism as objectivity and impartiality.
"Armenian Diaspora manipulates media", "No bias, no compromise,
only facts matter!", "Media double standards in all their
nakedness", "Enough of fake news against Azerbaijan!", "Where were
the media when Azerbaijanis killed children?" were also posters
with other slogans.
Then, a member of the Board of Directors of the Council of
Azerbaijanis of Poland Shamo Gubadov handed over the protest
statement of oAzerbaijanis to the office of "Politika" media
company to be handed over to the editor-in-chief of the
magazine.
The security of the action was provided by the local police.
