New Cutting-Edge 25 Mm Image Intensifier To Be Unveiled At SPIE Photonics West 2024

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2024 / Exosens is proud to announce the expansion of Photonis' Ultimate Detection Scientific Imaging product portfolio with the introduction of the 25 mm Image Intensifier solution. This latest technology will be showcased at SPIE Photonics West from January 30 to February 1 at the Exosens booth #3273. This event will provide an excellent opportunity for attendees to explore Photonis' cutting-edge 25 mm Image Intensifier model and other state-of-the-art technologies.

Based on Photonis market-leading Hi-CE MCP technology, and available with advanced Hi-QE photocathodes, Photonis Image Intensifiers are widely recognized for their high quality and top-tier specifications. Available configurations include Single MCP, Dual MCP, and Proximity Focused Diode models all offering superb signal-to-noise ratio, spatial resolution, and gating characteristics.

Driven by a demand for increased active detection area in life science and scientific imaging applications, Photonis now offers ultra-high speed and scientific camera manufacturers their upgraded 25 mm Image Intensifier technology next to their well-established 18 mm and 40 mm range.

"For decades, Photonis has been a leading technology brand for scientific and ultra-highspeed camera manufacturers worldwide, providing them the highest quality intensifier solutions with unprecedented performance and support. With the introduction of the new 25 mm variant now complementing the Scientific Image Intensifier lineup, camera manufacturers can provide scientists and researchers with high-end intensified imaging solutions for every application," said Ulrich Laupper - President and Executive GM of Exosens Ultimate Detection Business.

Photonis is a leading product brand of Exosens, a high-tech company with more than 85 years of experience in the innovation, development, manufacture, and sale of high-end electro-optical technologies used in the detection and amplification of ions, electrons, and photons. Photonis offers its customers photo-detection and low-light conditions imaging solutions for extremely demanding environments such as Defense & Security, Nuclear Safety, Life Science, and Industrial & Non-Destructive testing. Photonis is internationally recognized as a leading brand and a major innovator in its fields with production and R&D sites in Europe and North America.

