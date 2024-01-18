LCF Georgia Welcomes Mariángela Corales To Its Board

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) LCF Georgia Strengthens Leadership Team with the Appointment of Mariángela Corales to Its Board of Directors

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2024 / The Latino Community Fund announces the appointment of Mariángela Corales, General Counsel and Vice President for Legal and Compliance for Goodwill of North Georgia, to its board of directors, effective January 1, 2024.

Mariángela Corales

The Board also unanimously re-elected Daniela Demaria as Board Chair, Omar Esposito as Vice Chair, Luis Avila as Secretary, and Lauren Waits as Treasurer.

"We are so excited to welcome Mariángela to the board. LCF Georgia is effectively on a growth path and Mariángela's expertise and experience will support our progress towards the strategic plan the board approved in 2022. We look forward to working together and strengthening our services and impact in the community," shared Daniela Demaria, Chair of the Board.

Corales joins other prominent leaders on the LCF Georgia Board:

2024 LCF Georgia Board of Directors

Daniela Demaria, Flagstar Bank - Chair

Omar Esposito, Chief Executive Officer, Framework Homeownership - Vice Chair

Luis Avila, Senior Vice President Governance & Compliance, Cox Enterprises - Secretary

Lauren Waits, Consultant - Treasurer

Lillian Rodriguez-Lopez, Principal, The Dorado Group

Yolanda Robles, CEO CulturalLink

Natalie Hernandez, Assistant Professor Morehouse School of Medicine

Charmaine Ward-Milner, Vice President, Kaiser Permanente

Lea Clanton, Director Community Engagement, Georgia Power

Pamela Perkins, Director, Global Contracts, UPS

About Latino Community Fund (LCF Georgia):

LCF Georgia is a 501(c)(3) organization supporting Latino-serving organizations and families with advocacy, capacity building, program development and collective investments. Our mission is to be a catalyst for investment, collaborative work, and positive narrative with and within the Latinx/Hispanic Community in Georgia.

