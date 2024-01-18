National Mobile Wound Care Clinic Selects Dr. Dennis Deruelle As Chief Medical Officer

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Dr. Dennis Deruelle has been selected as the new Chief Medical Officer of Mendota Health and will address the tremendous need for wound care in this country by leading our national mobile advanced wound care clinic.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2024 / Chronic wounds affect 10.5 million U.S. Medicare beneficiaries. This is an increase of 2.3 million since 2014 and has an estimated annual cost of $28 billion. The management of individuals experiencing chronic wounds poses an economic challenge for the healthcare system, places a significant financial strain on society, and adversely affects both the quality of life and work productivity of affected individuals.

Dr. Dennis Deruelle, Chief Medical Officer at Mendota Health

Dr. Dennis Deruelle has been selected as the new Chief Medical Officer of Mendota Health and will address the tremendous need for wound care in this country by leading our national mobile advanced wound care clinic.

Wound care is more than just medical treatment; it is a holistic endeavor influenced by social determinants that shape individuals' lives. It involves a complex interplay of medical treatment, environmental factors, and individual circumstances. The impact of social determinants of health on wound care is a crucial yet often overlooked aspect of healthcare delivery. One of the most critical barriers to wound care is the ability to access the care. Traveling to a healthcare facility can be time-consuming, expensive, or even impossible for patients. By offering medical services at home, Mendota Health eliminates these barriers and ensures everyone has equal access to quality care. In addition, wound healing is a team endeavor; it takes the participation of the patient, their buy-in and cooperation, to heal the wound. Deruelle says, "I focus my effort bringing the patient onto the team, understanding their needs and centering care around them. I like to enable the individual in that way and create shared decision-making."

As Mendota Health's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Deruelle will lead a nationwide group of nurse practitioners to address the wound care epidemic in the United States.

"I believe the actual hands-on future of health care is going to transition more and more to nurse practitioners," says Deruelle. Dr. Deruelle has over 20 years of experience leading provider groups including having served as the owner of a private hospital medicine practice. "Nurse Practitioners are paramount to healthcare. And my message to them is you're vital. You're so important. You're well trained and you're capable." In wound care, nurse practitioners outperform doctors when healing wounds. Advanced wound care at Mendota Health is provided by specialized nurse practitioners. Nurse practitioners who specialize in wound care have a 93% healing rate compared to 67% healing rate for physicians.

