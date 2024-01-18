Expense Consulting And JBH Advisory Group Forge Strategic Partnership To Expand Healthcare Advisory Services

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) This partnership will help to address the unique challenges faced by Healthcare and Senior Living Organizations.

BLOOMFIELD, CT / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2024 / Expense Consulting and JBH Advisory Group are proud to announce a collaborative alliance, combining expertise to offer clients a full suite of advisory services. These services include quality improvement and cost reduction initiatives tailored to the diverse needs of specific healthcare clients (post-acute care, senior living, life plan communities, community-based hospices and hospitals).

Expense Consulting is a leading provider of cost reduction and optimization services, specializing in helping organizations identify and implement solutions across 18+ spend areas including; waste, supplies, utilities, pharmacy, and more. With a track record dating back to 2009, Expense Consulting has successfully saved its clients over $150 million, demonstrating its commitment to delivering tangible and substantial financial benefits.

Complementing this, JBH Advisory Group , a highly respected healthcare advisory firm, brings its expertise in hospitality and operational process improvement to the table. JBH has a deep understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities within support services (such as food and nutrition, housekeeping and laundry) for healthcare organizations, and provides strategic guidance to help clients thrive in an extremely challenging industry. Over the last 13 years, JBH has served over 650 healthcare clients.

Lynne Jacoby, a Founding Partner of JBH Advisory Group: "This collaboration is not just about combining services; it's about joining forces with a like-minded partner. Both organizations share a commitment to reducing costs without compromising the resident, patient, staff, and guest experience. Together, we are poised to set a new standard in the industry, ensuring that our clients not only achieve their financial and operational goals but also deliver an exceptional experience to those they serve."

Stephen Carrabba, Founder and CEO of Expense Consulting: "We are thrilled to expand our offerings for the healthcare industry. I am deeply committed to equalizing opportunities for operators and empowering our clients to optimize the value derived from their partnerships. Striking the delicate balance between upholding quality standards and minimizing costs is paramount, and our team of experts is dedicated to achieving this equilibrium on a daily basis."

About Expense Consulting:

Expense Consulting is a contingency-based cost-reduction consultancy specializing in in-direct expenditures. With a proven track record of delivering substantial savings to its clients, Expense Consulting has established itself as a trusted partner in improving financial performance without sacrificing quality.

About JBH Advisory Group:

JBH Advisory Group is comprised of seasoned professionals with a deep and unique understanding of the hospitality, contract services and support services sectors. Our team experience is broad, including substantial experience within hospital food & nutrition, food-related transactional due diligence, restaurant concept development, and environmental services.

