Evergreen Podcasts And Nippon Broadcasting Launch 'Voices Of Japan' Channel, Unveiling A Tapestry Of Japanese Culture

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Evergreen Partners with Nippon: Unlocking Global Advertising Opportunities with 12M Monthly Listeners

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2024 / Evergreen Podcasts (Evergreen) and Nippon Broadcasting Systems, Inc. (Nippon) joined forces to create the extraordinary podcast channel, Voices of Japan . The new offering features a collection of Japanese language podcasts from Nippon, showcasing stories rich in Japanese culture and entertainment. Voices of Japan gives listeners a window into the captivating world of Japanese storytelling and creativity-transcending borders and elevating the global podcasting landscape.



"This partnership is a proud milestone, opening the doors for creative exchange and growth marketing for both organizations," says David Allen Moss, Evergreen's Chief Creative Officer. "This all came on the heels of a chance encounter following our panel on branded podcasts at Podcast Futures in New York City."

In addition to featuring Japanese language shows, Evergreen will serve as a dedicated sales and marketing partner for Nippon in North America, facilitating advertising opportunities for American brands seeking to reach a global audience through Japanese shows. This collaboration opens new doors for advertisers, leveraging Nippon's impressive monthly download numbers of over 12,000,000 unique listens.

Shin Hamahara, Head of Digital Business at Nippon, emphasizes the commitment to creating engaging, original new media through this partnership. "Both Evergreen and Nippon are dedicated to sharing existing content and fostering cross-cultural exchange through joint presentations and panels at major global podcast events."

The first three shows featured on Voices of Japan are available now on Evergreen's website and can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other listening platforms. Ok! CozyUp! is Japan's premier morning news commentary hosted by Iida Koji's leading specialists, covering politics, economy, international affairs, and more. Broadcast live from Japan every Monday through Friday from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m., Ok! CozyUp! offers thorough insights into current events. Zoom: Shinbo Jiro Zoom airs live on Nippon Broadcasting System from 15:30 to 17:30, Monday to Thursday, featuring Jiro Shinbo's unique perspective and thoughtful analyses of politics, economy, culture, society, and entertainment. Anime Roomy is a podcast by Kawaii Otaku girls in the US, sharing their passion for anime, manga, and Japanese culture, providing insights, reviews, and discussions.

About Nippon Broadcasting System

Nippon Broadcasting System, Inc. is a Tokyo-based radio station established in 1954. As a prominent presence in Japanese media, we've embraced the digital era by venturing into podcast distribution, quickly becoming one of Japan's leading publishers with top-tier download numbers. Our commitment to staying at the forefront of the evolving media and entertainment industry drives our success. For more information, visit .

About Evergreen Podcasts

Evergreen Podcasts is an established podcast production network with a catalog of entertaining and thought-provoking shows rooted in high production quality and artistic integrity. With a diverse range of podcasts spanning genres such as true crime, pop culture, comedy, and beyond, Evergreen Podcasts connects listeners with engaging content that informs, entertains, and inspires. For more information, visit evergreenpodcasts .

Contact Information:

Samantha Maloy

Director of Marketing

[email protected]



SOURCE: Evergreen Podcasts

View the original press release on newswire.