Rider Justice Sponsors The Colorado Motorcycle Expo

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2024) - Rider Justice , Colorado's top motorcycle law firm, proudly announces its presenting sponsorship of the 2024 Colorado Motorcycle Expo. This is the largest motorcycle swap and show in the Rocky Mountain region, and the largest indoor motorcycle swap meet in America. The event runs January 27-28 and tickets are required for entry.







Custom bikes at the Colorado Motorcycle Expo.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Held annually at the National Western Complex in Denver, the Colorado Motorcycle Expo covers over 300,000 square feet and includes over 800 vendor booths. Motorcycle enthusiasts from around the country attend the event to check out custom bikes and new gear.

"We absolutely love this event," says Rider Justice founder and motorcycle attorney , Scott O'Sullivan. "Rider Justice has been a sponsor for years and we love running into old friends and making new ones. This event is always a good time."

This year, Rider Justice is enhancing its already impressive booth with a podcast studio, where Scott will interview motorcycle celebrities.







Rider Justice Founder, Scott O'Sullivan, at the Rider Justice booth, Colorado Motorcycle Expo.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



"I think I'm most excited to see the bikes in the Motorcycle Show," says Scott. "There are going to be around 100 bikes vying for top honors across 20 categories. In past years, these bikes have been mind-blowing because this event brings in the top builders from around the country."

More details about the Colorado Motorcycle Expo:



Schedule of events: Local hotels, bars, and attractions:







Rider Justice booth, Colorado Motorcycle Expo.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Rider Justice logo.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



About Rider Justice and Scott O'Sullivan

Rider Justice champions biker rights, on the road and in the courtroom. From event sponsorship , to community service , to legislative advocacy , to legal representation , Rider Justice is a wrap-around organization serving the biker family.

Scott O'Sullivan is a Colorado personal injury attorney who has over 25 years of experience helping bikers put their lives back together after they're injured in a motorcycle accident.

-end-

Media Relations Inquiries:

Rider Justice

Scott O'Sullivan

877-562-9425

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: The O'Sullivan Law Firm