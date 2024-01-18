Apple Watch Is Again Banned In The US Over Patent Dispute

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Tech giant Apple has been again banned from selling digital smartwatches in the USA. It is still fighting a legal battle over a patent dispute. Earlier, the company was allowed to sell its Series 9 and Ultra 2 watches, while the legal proceedings were ongoing but the court has reversed the decision and Apple is being banned from selling its watches in the country and it is applicable on imports of watches as well. On Thursday, Apple revealed that they will release the smartwatches without the disputed featured of blood oxygen feature which allows them to keep the watches on the shelves of sales. However, medical technology company Masimo is not satisfied with Apple which stole their technology.

Masimo and Cercacor have accused Apple of poaching their key staff to tactfully steal their technology which is developed to measure oxygen levels in the blood. Back in October, the US International Trade Commission agreed to the fact that Apple had violated some patent rights which resulted in bans and limitations on certain imports and sales. The decision was scheduled to effect in late December. Most versions of Apple smartwatches have included this feature back in 2020. However, the affected watches cannot be imported from 17:00 ET (22:00 GMT) on Thursday. Joe Kiani, Masimo's founder and chief executive said, "Even the largest and most powerful companies must respect the intellectual rights of American inventors and must deal with the consequences when they are caught infringing others' patents".

Apple has been fighting since as it "strongly disagreed" with the US International Trade Commission's view and it believes that it has not violated some patent rights. The company said in a statement, "Pending the appeal, Apple is taking steps to comply with the ruling while ensuring customers have access to Apple Watch with limited disruption." Apple is currently the biggest giant in the global smartphone market that successfully knocked out Samsung for the first in 12 long years. The company accounted for more than a fifth of smartphones shipped last year.