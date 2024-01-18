Kuwait, Iraq Discuss Constructing Hlt Ctr. In Basra

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Jan 18 (KUNA) -- A delegation from Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) discussed with its Iraqi counterpart on Thursday the construction of a health center in Basra governorate.

KRCS Vice Chairman Anwar Al-Hasawi told KUNA after meeting Iraqi Red Crescent Society Yassin Ahmad that the main goal of the visit was to consider the purposed project in Basra as part of KRCS humanitarian projects in Iraq.

On his part, Yassin highly appreciated KRCS for its humanitarian support over the years for Iraqi people, pointing out that should the project be constructed, it would be funded by both societies. (end)

