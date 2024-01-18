Golin Names New North America Co-Presidents

(MENAFN- PRovoke) CHICAGO - Golin has tapped Dawn Langeland and Cori McKeever, the agency's New York and global healthcare presidents respectively, to co-lead North America, the firm's largest region.



In the newly created co-president roles, Langeland and McKeever will continue to serve in their existing roles while taking on additional regional responsibilities.



In addition to running Golin and The Brooklyn Brothers in New York, Langeland will oversee Golin operations in the Western and Southeast regions as well as Canada, Brazil and Mexico.



Ian Abrams remains managing director of the Southeast offices, Miami and Atlanta. Deanne Yamamoto remains managing director of Los Angeles;

President and COO Gary Rudnick was acting as interim managing director of San Francisco, Golin's other Western region office.



McKeever, meantime, will continue overseeing both Golin Health and Virgo Health brands. She will take on expanded management responsibilities for the agency's Central region, including the Chicago headquarter office and the firm's Dallas location. Golin's most recent Central region president, Ginger Porter , has been promoted to chief client officer.



“Dawn and Cori represent the very best of Golin, and each will play a crucial role in the agency's success - now and in the future,” said Rudnick, to whom Langeland and McKeever report.“Both have proven to be exceptional at the operational side of our business, while also building and motivating high-functioning teams. Their new responsibilities fit perfectly with their experience and expertise, while complementing the broader agency's leadership team.”

