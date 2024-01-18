Common Conditions Treated Through Virtual Care

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) Healthcare providers have been using virtual care to educate, diagnose and treat patients for over thirty years.1 However, virtual care became more visible during the COVID-19 pandemic. Healthcare providers began communicating and treating patients on a much larger scale using virtual care technologies such as video chat. The pandemic helped to firmly root virtual care as a safe, effective and convenient healthcare alternative for many common conditions.

What is Virtual Care?

Virtual care describes the interactions between patients and healthcare providers that occur remotely using various telecommunication technologies. It's a broad term used to describe how patients can communicate with their healthcare providers when they aren't in the same room.

There are several ways patients can use virtual care to interact with their healthcare provider and share important data, including:



Virtual appointments: Connect with healthcare providers in real-time over video chat or the phone.

Chat interactions: Use technology to message your healthcare team or send data or photos to assist in the diagnosis or treatment of an issue. Remote patient monitoring: You can collect and transmit health data to your healthcare providers using wireless devices such as a wearable watch or implanted health monitor.

What Conditions Can Be Treated Through Virtual Care?

With virtual urgent care appointments, you can connect with a healthcare provider online in a matter of minutes to discuss a range of symptoms and conditions, including:



Abrasions

Allergies

Bites and Stings

Body Aches

Cold Sore

Cough

Dehydration

Flu

Hives

Itchy eyes

Headaches

Nasal congestion

Nausea/Vomiting

Pink eye/Sty

Poison ivy

Rash

Sinus infection

Sore throat Telehealth for UTI (Urinary tract infection)

Through a virtual urgent care appointment, you can meet with your healthcare provider to assess if an in-person appointment is necessary or if you can treat your condition from home.

While virtual care is an effective way to treat many common conditions, if you are experiencing a life-threatening event, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room immediately.

Why Consider Virtual Care to Treat Common Conditions?

There are many reasons to consider virtual care to treat common conditions, including:



Increased access: Many people in rural and remote areas have limited access to healthcare professionals, especially specialists. Virtual care helps to bridge this gap.

Reduced travel: Those who don't have access to a vehicle or public transportation can find it difficult to travel to see a doctor. Virtual care eliminates the need for travel.

Cost savings: In some cases, a virtual health appointment is cheaper than visiting a clinic. It is also more cost-effective than an expensive visit to the ER.

Comfort: For elderly patients and those with mobility issues, being able to access care from home can be a more comfortable option. Convenience: Virtual care is available 24/7 , making it easier to schedule an appointment in your busy schedule.

When you have a common condition that doesn't require a visit to the ER, consider scheduling a virtual care appointment. You can easily connect with a qualified healthcare provider from the comfort of your home.

References

American Telemedicine Association. Telehealth: Definition 21st Century Care. Accessed September 27, 2023.