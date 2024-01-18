Equilend To Be Acquired By Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Private Equity Backing Set to Fuel Additional Growth

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EquiLend, the global technology, data and analytics company for the securities finance industry, today announced that private equity firm Welsh, Carson, Anderson &

Stowe (WCAS) has agreed to acquire a majority stake in the company. The acquisition is set to close in Q2 2024, subject to regulatory approvals.

In addition to the acquisition, WCAS has committed a further $200 million investment to support organic growth initiatives and acquisitions by EquiLend.

Brian Lamb, CEO of EquiLend, says: "EquiLend has experienced remarkable growth over our more than two decades of supporting the technological needs of the securities finance market. Our new partnership with Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe will propel our business to new heights and enable us to do more than ever within securities finance and beyond. WCAS shares our client-centric vision and is a natural partner to support our mission of providing outstanding customer service and providing innovative technology solutions to the marketplace."

Ryan Harper, General Partner at WCAS, stated, "We are impressed with EquiLend's highly differentiated suite of technology solutions and its sustained, trusted client relationships. We believe the Company is uniquely positioned to help drive further electronification, efficiency and innovation in its market. We look forward to partnering with the EquiLend team in this next chapter of exciting growth."

EquiLend was founded in 2001 by a consortium of global banks and broker-dealers to develop technology to create efficiencies for the securities finance market. Since its founding, the company's client base has grown to nearly 200 asset owners, agency lending banks, broker-dealers and hedge funds. EquiLend's suite of financial technology solutions support all facets of a securities finance market participant's business, including electronic trading, order management, post-trade automation, data and analytics and regulatory technology solutions.



EquiLend operates NGT, the regulated securities lending trading platform through which more than $2.4 trillion of transactions are executed each month by market participants around the globe.

EquiLend was advised by Broadhaven and Paul Hastings, and

WCAS was advised by Citi and Kirkland & Ellis.

About EquiLend

EquiLend is a global financial technology firm offering Trading, Post-Trade, Data & Analytics, RegTech and Platform Solutions for the securities finance industry. With offices in North America, EMEA and Asia-Pacific, EquiLend operates across various jurisdictions worldwide, adhering to the highest regulatory standards. The company is committed to excellence and innovation and is consistently recognized for its contributions to the industry. EquiLend is Great Place to Work CertifiedTM in the U.S., UK, Ireland and India and has been honored as the Best Post-Trade Service Provider Globally, Best Market Data Provider Globally and for its outstanding Diversity & Inclusion initiatives in the Securities Finance Times Industry Excellence Awards 2023. For more information, please visit .

About Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe

WCAS is a leading U.S. private equity firm focused on two target industries: technology and healthcare. Since its founding in 1979, the firm's strategy has been to partner with outstanding management teams and build value for its investors through a combination of operational improvements, growth initiatives and strategic acquisitions. The firm has raised and managed funds totaling over $33 billion of committed capital. For more information, please visit .

