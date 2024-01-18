Vivid Seats Named A 2024 Best Place To Work

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Earns Six Placements on Built In's Best Places to Work List

CHICAGO, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT), a leading marketplace that utilizes its technology platform to connect millions of buyers with thousands of ticket sellers across hundreds of thousands of events each year, announced that it has been recognized by Built In, in its 2024 Best Places to Work Awards. Vivid Seats earned six placements including: U.S. Best Places to Work; U.S. Best Midsize Places to Work; Dallas, TX Best Places to Work; Dallas, TX Best Midsize Places to Work; Chicago, IL Best Places to Work; and Chicago, IL Best Midsize Places to Work.

“For the third consecutive year, we are proud to be recognized by Built In for the culture that we have built here at Vivid Seats and the benefits we offer our team,” said Stan Chia, Vivid Seats CEO.“We are passionate about facilitating amazing fan experiences and just as intent on providing compelling experiences for our employees. With that focus, we have created an inclusive, high-performance culture that is centered around empowerment, collaboration, and innovation.”





Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm that utilizes the search data of what candidates are most often searching for including benefits and people-programs, along with total rewards data provided by each company. The program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in large tech markets across the U.S.

“I'd like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2024 Best Places to Work winners,” says Maria Christopoulos Katris, CEO of Built In.“I am truly inspired by these companies that have risen to the challenge of fostering a positive work environment, maintaining a strong brand, and ensuring employee satisfaction. The future is filled with promise, and we are so excited to see what lies ahead.”

ABOUT BUILT IN'S BEST PLACES TO WORK

Built In's annual Best Places to Work program honors companies with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC. Best Places to Work is distinct because its algorithm selects tech companies that build their offerings specifically around what tech professionals value in a workplace. Winners are announced in early January 2024.

ABOUT VIVID SEATS

Founded in 2001, Vivid Seats is a leading online ticket marketplace committed to becoming the ultimate partner for connecting fans to the live events, artists, and teams they love. Based on the belief that everyone should“Experience It Live,” the Chicago-based company provides exceptional value by providing one of the widest selections of events and tickets in North America and an industry leading Vivid Seats Rewards program where all fans earn on every purchase. Vivid Seats has been chosen as the official ticketing partner by some of the biggest brands in the entertainment industry including ESPN, New York Post, and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Vivid Seats also owns Vivid Picks, a daily fantasy sports app. Through its proprietary software and unique technology, Vivid Seats drives the consumer and business ecosystem for live event ticketing and enables the power of shared experiences to unite people. Vivid Seats has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Best Companies for Customer Service in ticketing. Fans who want to have the best live experiences can start by downloading the Vivid Seats mobile app, going to vividseats, or calling 866-848-8499.

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In is creating the largest candidate generation platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves thousands of innovative companies from startups to the Fortune 500. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them reach otherwise hard-to-hire tech professionals.

Contacts:

Media

Julia Young, Vivid Seats

...

Investors

Kate Africk, Vivid Seats

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at