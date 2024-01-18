Little Moon Essentials Launches New Skincare Products To Support Skin Naturally

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DANIA BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Little Moon Essentials, a creator of natural bath and body care products in the United States, announces their new line of skincare products to help support and hydrate the skin: Rose Water Elixir, Easy Glowin' Face Oil, and Moonlit Matcha Waterless Face Mask. These products are designed to help rejuvenate and rehydrate the skin, all while leaving the skin feeling refreshed and providing a radiant glow. All three products are available now on littlemoonessentials and will be available in natural and health food stores across the country in the upcoming months.For 30 years, Little Moon Essentials has been connecting with the moon and creating natural remedies for the body, mind, and spirit. Little Moon Essentials continues to produce bath and body care products that are cruelty-free, vegan-friendly, and made with the earth in mind. Their new skincare products feature 100% natural ingredients and essential oils that can elevate a skincare routine.“We are so excited to elevate our line of existing products to include this amazing trio of skincare products. Little Moon Essentials has always prided ourselves in creating only the highest-quality bath and body care, so it was a no-brainer to take what we already know and translate it into this new product space,” said Sandy Nizzi, Director of Sales at Little Moon Essentials.“This new line also allows us to continue the conversation on the growing importance of waterless beauty and what that means for the planet. We can't wait to introduce this line and continue with our mission of creating products that are good for ourselves and the planet.”Little Moon Essentials' brand-new skincare products are made with 100% natural ingredients and can be found in recyclable packaging. They are cruelty-free, vegan-friendly, and planet-friendly. Additional product details include:.Rose Water Elixir: A rose water toner filled with 100% natural essential oils and Vitamin E that work together to help soothe and tone the skin. SRP: $17.99.Easy Glowin' Face Oil: A gentle face oil containing rose hip, jojoba, and grapeseed oils that come together to hydrate the skin and brighten the complexion. SRP: $19.99.Moonlit Matcha Waterless Face Mask: A waterless and customizable face mask containing aloe and antioxidant-rich matcha. SRP: $19.99Little Moon Essentials' mission is to provide natural remedies that improve physical and emotional well-being. They take great care in sourcing the 100% natural ingredients used in each product, all of which are made without parabens and artificial fragrances. Each order is shipped with biodegradable and recyclable shipping materials, and they are always looking for innovative ways to improve their environmental impact.Little Moon Essentials products are sold in natural and independently owned stores and studios across the country, as well as online at littlemoonessentials and other trusted retail sites. Find a store near you at littlemoonessentials/a/storelocator .About Little Moon EssentialsFor 30 years, Little Moon Essentials has been creating high-quality, natural remedies for the body, mind, and soul. Their bath and body care collection includes mineral baths, lotions, sugar scrubs, essential oils, and more, all made with 100% natural ingredients. Their products are cruelty-free, vegan-friendly, and handmade with love in the USA. Little Moon Essentials also works with rePurpose Global to help mitigate plastic from the oceans and coastlines. Their unique extraction process is aligned with the phases of the moon, which is both energy-efficient and earth-friendly. Learn more at littlemoonessentials and stay in touch on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Pinterest.

