Chicago Association Of REALTORS® Launching RE-Target® In Connectmls

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Chicago Association of REALTORS® will feature RE-Target panels with association and affiliate information on its members' connectMLS dashboard.

The 17,000-member Chicago Association of REALTORS® (CAR) will be launching the pilot integration of RE-Target® by SavvyCard® in connectMLS on Jan. 25.

- Zack Wahlquist, Chicago Association of REALTORS® COOST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The 17,000-member Chicago Association of REALTORS ® (CAR) will be launching the pilot integration of RE-Target ® by SavvyCard ® in connectMLS on Jan. 25.RE-Target is an advertising and communications solution that delivers highly curated visual messages within single sign-on, MLS or member dashboards, offering an alternative channel to reach agents and brokers where they are most active. RE-Target was designed to improve awareness and engagement of internal and local affiliate resources while generating meaningful non-dues revenue for its customers.“We're looking forward to partnering with RE-Target to provide an additional avenue of engagement with our members,” said Zack Wahlquist, Chief Operating Officer at the Chicago Association of REALTORS®.“Increasing our members' awareness of our affiliates as well as their member benefits will help them be better informed as they assist buyers and sellers.”“To best support our customers, we ensure that connectMLS remains highly customizable,” said Tim Ford, dynaConnections CEO.“We're happy to accommodate the RE-Target integration and continue collaborating with the Chicago Association of REALTORS® to accomplish their unique goals."“We're excited to be working with the forward-thinking teams at CAR and dynaConnections on this pilot to bring RE-Target's benefits to Chicago's REALTORS® inside of connectMLS,” said Warren Dow, GM of Real Estate at SavvyCard.“Communicating with members where they work drives higher engagement with important initiatives and affiliate offerings. We're grateful for the opportunity to support CAR in making that happen.”RE-Target has partnered with 47 organizations to deliver targeted messaging and advertising to more than 320,000 real estate professionals across the United States. Additional RE-Target integrations include Clareity, FlexMLS, Paragon, REcenterhub, Relevate, and Stellar MLS.About Chicago Association of REALTORS®:The Chicago Association of REALTORS® is the“Voice of Real Estate®” in Chicago and the suburbs we serve since 1883, representing over 17,000 members from all real estate specialties including commercial sales, development, property management, appraisal, auctions and residential sales. The Chicago Association of REALTORS®' mission is to unite“all facets of the industry as a leading advocate for real estate, driving REALTOR® business success and economic development of our communities.”About dynaConnections:dynaConnections Corporation is an Austin-based real estate software company renowned for consistent innovation and dedication to service. Its flagship product, connectMLSTM, is a one-of-a-kind multiple listing service solution with millisecond response time and ease of access on all devices and platforms. Rich embedded features and seamless integrations allow connectMLS to be an intuitive, all-in-one real estate transaction manager for both agents and clients. For over 20 years, dynaConnections and the connectMLSTM solution have been exceeding all standards of what the real estate industry expects from an MLS provider. For more information, please visit .About SavvyCard®:SavvyCard® is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that utilizes aggregated client data to automatically generate customized web applications (called“SavvyCards”) for companies, products and business professionals. SavvyCards are currently used by over 200,000 business professionals to automate and enhance their digital marketing and lead generation efforts. When SavvyCard's flagship software, SavvyCard for Real Estate and SavvyCard for Affiliates is combined with RE-Target®, Associations and MLSs have broad visibility into communication performance, member engagement, and overall return on investment for member services.

Warren Dow

SavvyCard

+1 727-351-2077

email us here