Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market Explore Top Factors That Will Boost The Global Market In Future

Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The growth in global deep brain stimulation devices market is due to rise in prevalence of neurological disorders across the globe and surge in R&D expenditure for neurological disorders. Furthermore, increase in research in the fields of neurology is expected to boost the growth of deep brain stimulation devices market. the global deep brain stimulation devices market was valued at $881.9 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $2,802.6 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 15.5%.

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global brain implant market due to the subsequent lockdown.

However, as the global situation started ameliorating, the demand for brain implant was restored back. This is attributed to the increase in adoption of advanced brain implant and augmentation in demand for advanced manufacturing systems. This, in turn, presented various growth opportunities for companies operating in the brain implant market.

Increase in prevalence of neurological disorder, increase in initiatives by government and non-government organizations and technological advancement drive the growth of the global brain implant market. However, high cost of brain implant and operational challenges are hampering the market growth. On the contrary, the growing healthcare infrastructure and rise in adoption of advance technology by both healthcare professional and patients are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the brain implant market during the forecast period.

Rise in prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as depression and chronic pain, increase in number of neurological disorders, and investment for neurological R&D are the factors that drive the growth of the global deep brain stimulation devices market. Moreover, rise in demand for minimal invasive surgery, adoption of technologically advanced products, and surge in aging population also propels the growth of the market as they are more susceptible to neurological disorders, such as Epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, and chronic pain. The major barriers for the growth of the deep brain stimulation devices market are side effects such as allergic reaction and tingling or prickling of the skin due to implantation of deep brain stimulation device into the body and increase in device cost. However, availability of other treatment options such as drug therapies and surgeries restrict the growth of the market.

Top Brain Implants Companies

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic Plc

Livanova Plc

Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA

Neuropace, Inc.

Functional Neuromodulation, Ltd.

Beijing Pins Medical Co., Ltd

Abbott Laboratories

Sceneray Co., Ltd.

Microtransponder Inc.

The deep brain stimulation devices market is classified on the basis of application, end user, and region. Based on application, the market is classified into Parkinson's Disease, epilepsy, essential tremor, dystonia, obsessive compulsive disorder, and others. On the basis of application, it is categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, neurological clinics, and others. Based on region, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

North America is the highest revenue contributor in the deep brain stimulation devices market, accounting 40.0% share in 2018 due to increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, growing geriatric population, and recent approvals of deep brain stimulators by Health Canada are expected to drive the market. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.2%, owing to increased awareness regarding mental health and increase in incidence of neurological disorders drive the market growth.

By Region Outlook

North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

